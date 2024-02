! Welcome to the HoustonTexans.com Live Chat, presented by Churrascos . Beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 12, chat live with Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for approximately 30 minutes.

Watt, a first-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2011, had 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a team-high 7.0 tackles for loss as a rookie. He tied for the NFL lead with 3.5 sacks in the playoffs and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Wild Card round against Cincinnati.