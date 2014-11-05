Locker room reacts to QB switch

Nov 05, 2014 at 05:35 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Ryan Mallett is the new starting quarterback, and his teammates spoke Wednesday about their support for the fourth-year signal caller.

"You can tell he's a field general," left tackle Duane Brown said of Mallett's leadership abilities.

"He's a good guy," running back Arian Foster said. "He's a hard worker. I think he'll be alright."

"I think the guy can throw the ball," receiver Andre Johnson said.

Mallett's never started an NFL game, and that will change a week from Sunday at Cleveland. In 2012 with the Patriots, he tossed four passes and completed one. Another was picked off. His last, most meaningful action came on January 4, 2011 when his Arkansas Razorbacks fell to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

But after three years in the New England offense watching starter Tom Brady, and nine weeks in Houston under former Patriots' offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Mallett is well prepared for his first career start.

"He knows what he's doing coming from New England with the system," tight end Garrett Graham

said. "Every day he seems to be on top of it and he's been preparing every week like any player would to get his spot because you know you're only one play away."

Mallett's bye week plans are simple: he said he plans to stay in Houston so he can lift weights and watch film. The extra preparation is nothing new to him, and it's been noticed by his teammates.

"We've been working with him during practice and after practice, running routes and going through signals and stuff like that," Graham said. "He's been on top of everything."

The Texans have Thursday through Sunday off. They'll get back to work on Monday, and will face the Browns on Sunday, November 16 at noon CT.

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

