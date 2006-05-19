LSSE announces partnership

* HOUSTON –*Lone Star Sports and Entertainment will be the exclusive marketing agent for the 2007 Shell Houston Open and 2006 Nationwide TOUR Championship, it was announced today.

As the exclusive marketing agent for Houston's PGA TOUR event, Lone Star Sports and Entertainment will provide a range of services, including sponsorship representation and other marketing support, to the Houston Golf Association (HGA), the organizers of the tournament. The Shell Houston Open, played on the new Tournament Course at Redstone Golf Club, is the 10 th oldest tournament on the PGA TOUR. The event has made its home at Redstone for the past four years.

"This is an important step for our organization to further increase fan excitement for professional golf in Houston and to strengthen the awareness for the Shell Houston Open," said Steve Timms, president and CEO of the Houston Golf Association. "We are pleased to be partnering with LSSE and look forward to a great relationship"

Founded in 1946, the Houston Golf Association is a 501c (3) not-for profit-organization whose mission is promoting the game of golf for the benefit of local youth-oriented charities. HGA has brought the Shell Houston Open and other championship golf events to the region, including the 1969 U.S. Open and 1967 Ryder Cup Matches. The next professional event for the HGA is the season-ending Nationwide Tour Championship set for Nov. 9-12 at the Houstonian Golf and Country Club.

"We are delighted to be working with the Houston Golf Association to promote the Shell Houston Open," said Jamey Rootes, president of Lone Star Sports and Entertainment. "The Shell Houston Open is one of Houston's premier sporting events with a well-deserved reputation for great competition and significant community impact. We look forward to working with the HGA and its volunteers to create an even stronger event for the players, the fans and the community."

Lone Star Sports and Entertainment is a third-party event management company closely affiliated with the Houston Texans. LSSE has successfully managed such marquee events as the U.S. vs. Mexico soccer match on May 8, 2003, which drew the largest-ever soccer crowd in the state of Texas. In addition, LSSE hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Reliant Stadium in 2005, which drew over 100,000 fans over two days and was America's most successful venue for Gold Cup competition by a wide margin.