LSSE announces partnership

May 19, 2006 at 10:58 AM

* HOUSTON –*Lone Star Sports and Entertainment will be the exclusive marketing agent for the 2007 Shell Houston Open and 2006 Nationwide TOUR Championship, it was announced today.

As the exclusive marketing agent for Houston's PGA TOUR event, Lone Star Sports and Entertainment will provide a range of services, including sponsorship representation and other marketing support, to the Houston Golf Association (HGA), the organizers of the tournament.  The Shell Houston Open, played on the new Tournament Course at Redstone Golf Club, is the 10 th oldest tournament on the PGA TOUR.  The event has made its home at Redstone for the past four years.

"This is an important step for our organization to further increase fan excitement for professional golf in Houston and to strengthen the awareness for the Shell Houston Open," said Steve Timms, president and CEO of the Houston Golf Association.  "We are pleased to be partnering with LSSE and look forward to a great relationship"

Founded in 1946, the Houston Golf Association is a 501c (3) not-for profit-organization whose mission is promoting the game of golf for the benefit of local youth-oriented charities. HGA has brought the Shell Houston Open and other championship golf events to the region, including the 1969 U.S. Open and 1967 Ryder Cup Matches. The next professional event for the HGA is the season-ending Nationwide Tour Championship set for Nov. 9-12 at the Houstonian Golf and Country Club.

"We are delighted to be working with the Houston Golf Association to promote the Shell Houston Open," said Jamey Rootes, president of Lone Star Sports and Entertainment.  "The Shell Houston Open is one of Houston's premier sporting events with a well-deserved reputation for great competition and significant community impact. We look forward to working with the HGA and its volunteers to create an even stronger event for the players, the fans and the community."

Lone Star Sports and Entertainment is a third-party event management company closely affiliated with the Houston Texans.  LSSE has successfully managed such marquee events as the U.S. vs. Mexico soccer match on May 8, 2003, which drew the largest-ever soccer crowd in the state of Texas.  In addition, LSSE hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Reliant Stadium in 2005, which drew over 100,000 fans over two days and was America's most successful venue for Gold Cup competition by a wide margin.

LSSE also co-presented the 2005 Bayou Classic and Big 12 Football Championship at Reliant Stadium and will bring the 2007 East West Shrine Bowl and many other events throughout the Houston area.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising