Madden Ratings for Texans rookies...and HBD Goose | Daily Brew

Good morning my friends. Hope your Wednesday is excellent. A teensy-tiny cup of French vanilla creme and a packet of Splenda are pairing nicely with my iced coffee this am.

Today we have Madden ratings, a sports medicine shoutout, some memories from long ago, and...'Talk to me Goose'.

But first...this time in a week, we'll be out in the furnace for the first Texans Training Camp practice of 2023. It all kicks off next Wednesday morning at 9.