Texans to host UTHealth Houston's Analisa Narro for Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

Jul 18, 2023 at 10:05 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans will participate in the NFL's 2023 Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, hosting Analisa Narro, a medical student at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

Narro is part of a league-wide program, now in its second year, seeking to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and, over time, to help to diversify NFL club medical staffs.

The UTHealth Houston student will begin her clinical rotations with the Texans when training camp opens next week. During the one-month rotation, Narro will observe and participate in the care of players, working directly with and under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians and athletic trainers.

"I am excited to be given this amazing opportunity to learn about sports medicine at the highest level during my final year of medical school," Narro said. "Being someone who has played sports my entire life from basketball to power-lifting, and as someone who is applying to orthopedic surgery, this unique experience is truly a dream come true! Likewise, I am excited to see how big of an impact this pipeline program can make on the diversity we see within the field of sports medicine and beyond."

The Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline aims to help students gain medical knowledge, exposure to patient care in sports medicine and become familiar with the league's return-to-play guidelines and on-field treatment considerations for players. By the end of the rotation, students will understand the basic elements of all facets of care provided to NFL players from an orthopedic, primary care sports medicine and athletic training perspective.

