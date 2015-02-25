Mallett would "love to be here" in 2015

Feb 25, 2015 at 06:14 AM
Drew Dougherty
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Six days after Rick Smith and Bill O'Brien said they'd like to have Ryan Mallett back with the Texans in 2015, the quarterback echoed their sentiments.

"I'd love to be here," the free agent said. "Hopefully we can get something worked out."

Mallett, O'Brien and several other Texans were at a Texas Children's Hospital appearance on Wednesday afternoon, and he took time out from mingling with the kids to meet with the media. He was pleased to hear the team's general manager and head coach wanted him to remain a Texan.

"It feels good that you're wanted. It's better than being not wanted," Mallett said.

As a starter in 2014, Mallett and the Texans went 1-1. He was victorious on the road in his debut at Cleveland, and then struggled as Houston lost at home the next week to the Bengals. After being acquired in a trade with the Patriots at the end of August, Mallett watched from the sidelines for the first nine weeks of the season.

Even though his season ended when he was placed on the injured reserve in late November, Mallett was still around the team and NRG Stadium on a regular basis. With his arm in a sling, he was a constant presence on the sidelines at practice. Since the season ended, he's been at the facilities rehabbing.

Without a sling on his arm, and nearly three months after the surgery, Mallett was optimistic about his return from the injury.

"I'm getting close," Mallett said. "It's a day-by-day process. So we'll see how it goes."

As far as throwing, Mallett mentioned that he'd "tossed it around a few times".

Last Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, O'Brien detailed the commitment Mallett's shown to the team.

"Since the day after the Cincinnati game, he's been diligent in his pre-surgery, post-surgery," O'Brien said. "He was in all the meetings after he was hurt. He tried to help Fitzy when he went back in there. Savage. He tried to help Case the last two weeks. He's been around. He loves football."

Mallet is one of several free agents Smith said the Texans would like to remain with the club.

