Mallett would "love to be here" in 2015

Without a sling on his arm, and nearly three months after the surgery, Mallett was optimistic about his return from the injury.

"I'm getting close," Mallett said. "It's a day-by-day process. So we'll see how it goes."

As far as throwing, Mallett mentioned that he'd "tossed it around a few times".

Last Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, O'Brien detailed the commitment Mallett's shown to the team.

"Since the day after the Cincinnati game, he's been diligent in his pre-surgery, post-surgery," O'Brien said. "He was in all the meetings after he was hurt. He tried to help Fitzy when he went back in there. Savage. He tried to help Case the last two weeks. He's been around. He loves football."