Matchup with Colts is "a playoff game"

needs to be taken with a triumph over Indianapolis.

"This game right here is a playoff game," O'Brien said. "As far as that's concerned, as far as our team, this is a big game. A big game."

The Texans have never won a road game with the Colts. A dozen trips there in franchise history, and they've all resulted in losses for Houston. To make the 13th journey north a success, O'Brien said the week of practice starting on Wednesday is the key.

"We got to go out there, have fun, practice, practice hard, and fly around," O'Brien said. "We have to be ready to go up there and play our best football game because if we don't play our best football game we aren't going to win."