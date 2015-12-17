Matt Hasselbeck has Texans' respect

defensive end J.J. Watt said. "So you have to give a lot of credit to what he has been able to do this year."

Hasselbeck, a 17-year veteran and 3-time Pro Bowler, has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,444 yards in six starts. He's battling through back and rib injuries after getting roughed up last Sunday in Jacksonville. But the last time he faced the Texans, he faced adverse health circumstances as well.

"Getting ready on a short week and being sick and all that stuff the first time that we played, he went out there and did a nice job and managed the game well," Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said. "We need him to play at that level that he played in the first outing come Sunday at one o'clock (ET) in order to give us a chance to compete in this game."