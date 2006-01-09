McNair Foundation establishes scholarship

Jan 08, 2006 at 06:00 PM

*
*NEWBERRY, S.C. -- **Newberry College is pleased to announce that the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation of Houston, Texas, has established the Janice S. and Robert C. McNair Scholarship Fund. In memory of Earl H. Huggins, the scholarship will be awarded for four years to a qualifying student from any of eight areas of South Carolina who wishes to continue his or her education. Providing selected students the opportunity to further their education, the scholarship also allows them to learn the importance of commitment, devotion, and the desire to strive to reach life goals.

After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School where he was a member of the first football team in 1938, Earl H. Huggins attended Newberry College and graduated in 1947. He also attended the University of Notre Dame and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After the war, he retuned to Myrtle Beach to become a teacher and head football coach at Myrtle Beach High School. In addition, he taught and coached at other high schools in the Pee Dee area including Cheraw, Chesterfield, Bennettsville, and Mullins. With a love for many sports, Mr. Huggins coached football, baseball, basketball, and his favorite sport of golf.

Upon retiring from the public school system, he continued to teach at Marlboro Academy for several years. Mr. Huggins was also the owner and operator of the Golden Gate I and Golden Gate II motels in Myrtle Beach for many years. He showed his love for the beach to countless young people who worked for him at Huggins Beach Service in Myrtle Beach, and for over fifty years he was a provider of lifeguards in the Grand Strand. His influence and guidance were invaluable to many who crossed his path. In fact, Mr. Huggins gave Robert McNair his first job as a lifeguard in the early 50's. McNair stated, "It was Earl's dedication and leadership which inspired and guided me to instill these characteristics not only in myself but also in others."

As a college related to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Newberry College aspires to provide the qualities of leadership and Christian service that will mold successful people to serve in many different fields. Therefore, the first priority for the Huggins Scholarship will be "students who exemplify superior qualities of leadership and character and are recommended by their high schools and communities". First priority for the scholarship will be given to students attending one of the following high schools: Aiken High School, Bennettsville High School, Cheraw High School, Chesterfield High School, Forest City High School (NC), Mullins High School, Myrtle Beach High School, and Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School.

Newberry College is grateful to the McNair Foundation for recognizing a man who dedicated his life to serving young people as a teacher, coach, and mentor. Through this gift, the College will carry forward the qualities Mr. Huggins inspired in young people as they experience a personalized values-centered education at Newberry College.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The Texans spread holiday cheer in H-Town

The Houston Texans Foundation and Texans players are hosting holiday parties and granting wishes across Houston.

news

Tytus Howard never attended NFL games growing up, now gives opportunity to local kids | Daily Brew

OL Tytus Howard helps provide local youth from the Houston Texans YMCA attend NFL games this season.

news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Texans STM Sandy Payne shares cancer journey

In honor of Cancer Screening Week from December 5-9, the Houston Texans would like to share the story of an original PSL holder and season ticket member, Sandy Payne.

news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them.

news

NFL announces nominees for 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Houston Texans Cheerleader named as Texans' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2022.

news

Houston Texans to celebrate Founder's Day in honor of Robert C. McNair

On Oct. 6, 1999, the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to Houston and Bob and Janice McNair. When Bob McNair passed away in 2018, the organization marked Oct. 6 as Founder's Day in his memory.

news

Player Blog | Tremon Smith honors special connection to breast cancer through hospital visit

Texans DB Tremon Smith shares his experience visiting Houston Methodist cancer patients with his teammate LB Garret Wallow

news

Texans surprise families in First Responder Appreciation Night

The Houston Texans and Community Coffee hosted a special night of dinner, bowling and games for families impacted by the loss of a parent who served as a Houston-area first responder.

news

Texans visit Uvalde High School football home opener and youth football camp | Texans Cheer Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Rachel visited Uvalde with the Texans for the Uvalde High School football team's home opener.

Advertising