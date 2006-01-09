McNair Foundation establishes scholarship

*

*NEWBERRY, S.C. -- **Newberry College is pleased to announce that the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation of Houston, Texas, has established the Janice S. and Robert C. McNair Scholarship Fund. In memory of Earl H. Huggins, the scholarship will be awarded for four years to a qualifying student from any of eight areas of South Carolina who wishes to continue his or her education. Providing selected students the opportunity to further their education, the scholarship also allows them to learn the importance of commitment, devotion, and the desire to strive to reach life goals.



After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School where he was a member of the first football team in 1938, Earl H. Huggins attended Newberry College and graduated in 1947. He also attended the University of Notre Dame and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After the war, he retuned to Myrtle Beach to become a teacher and head football coach at Myrtle Beach High School. In addition, he taught and coached at other high schools in the Pee Dee area including Cheraw, Chesterfield, Bennettsville, and Mullins. With a love for many sports, Mr. Huggins coached football, baseball, basketball, and his favorite sport of golf.

Upon retiring from the public school system, he continued to teach at Marlboro Academy for several years. Mr. Huggins was also the owner and operator of the Golden Gate I and Golden Gate II motels in Myrtle Beach for many years. He showed his love for the beach to countless young people who worked for him at Huggins Beach Service in Myrtle Beach, and for over fifty years he was a provider of lifeguards in the Grand Strand. His influence and guidance were invaluable to many who crossed his path. In fact, Mr. Huggins gave Robert McNair his first job as a lifeguard in the early 50's. McNair stated, "It was Earl's dedication and leadership which inspired and guided me to instill these characteristics not only in myself but also in others."

As a college related to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Newberry College aspires to provide the qualities of leadership and Christian service that will mold successful people to serve in many different fields. Therefore, the first priority for the Huggins Scholarship will be "students who exemplify superior qualities of leadership and character and are recommended by their high schools and communities". First priority for the scholarship will be given to students attending one of the following high schools: Aiken High School, Bennettsville High School, Cheraw High School, Chesterfield High School, Forest City High School (NC), Mullins High School, Myrtle Beach High School, and Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School.