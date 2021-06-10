Meet DB Shyheim Carter

Jun 10, 2021 at 09:31 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know defensive back Shyheim Carter, signed as a free agent on May 17, 2021.

Name: Shyheim Carter

Position: Defensive back

Height/Weight: 5-10, 194

Hometown: Kentwood, Louisiana

School: Alabama

Get to know Carter:

  • Carter's first name is pronounced "sha-HEEM."
  • Before being signed by the Texans, Carter served as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama.
  • Carter earned an invitation to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine but an injury prevented him from participating in on-field drills. He was scheduled to perform for scouts at Alabama's Pro Day in March 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
  • An undrafted college free agent, Carter spent the 2020 offseason with the New York Jets and was on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad from Weeks 7-13.
  • Carter played four seasons (2016-19) at the University of Alabama and recorded 101 total tackles (60 solo), three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, 18 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his collegiate career.
  • He was a member of Alabama's 2017 National Championship team and made an appearance in all 14 games as a sophomore.
  • Carter attended Kentwood High School where he was named class 1A Offensive MVP by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Louisiana Football Coaches Association in 2014 and 2015.

Experience gameday together. Browse tickets here.

Related Content

news

Draft Profile: DE Myles Murphy 

Alex Turri, lead editor for USA Today's Clemson Wire, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DE Myles Murphy.
news

What DB Jimmie Ward brings to Texans defense

A 10-year veteran with the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmie Ward brings exactly what DeMeco Ryans wants.
news

DeMeco Ryans excited for "one-two punch" backfield combo of Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary 

DeMeco Ryans is excited to add veteran RB Devin Singletary to join Dameon Pierce in the Houston Texans backfield. 
news

Texans to begin voluntary offseason program April 11 | Daily Brew

Check out the key dates in the Houston Texans 2023 offseason workout program. 
news

Draft Profile: OLB Nolan Smith 

J.C. Shelton, who covers Georgia football for USA Today Sports and hosts the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, OLB Nolan Smith.
news

6 things to know about QB Case Keenum

Here are five things to know about the Houston Texans new-ish quarterback, Case Keenum. 
news

Nick Caserio outlines offseason plans | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio outlines a busy month ahead for the Houston Texans this offseason. 
news

Draft Profile: DT Jalen Carter 

J.C. Shelton, who covers Georgia football for USA Today Sports and hosts the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DT Jalen Carter.
news

Draft Profile: Kentucky QB Will Levis 

Vinny Hardy, covers the Wildcats and hosts the "BLeav in Kentucky" podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, QB Will Levis.
news

Top-ranked Texans special teams aim higher in 2023 under Frank Ross | Daily Brew

Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross is aiming even higher in 2023 with the No. 1 ranked Texans unit. 
news

How DC Matt Burke, DeMeco Ryans realized they aligned on defensive philosophy

Both DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke quickly realized what others had been telling them for years, that their defensive philosophies were a match. 
news

Draft Profile: Florida QB Anthony Richardson 

Zach Goodall, who covers the Florida Gators for Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, QB Anthony Richardson.
Advertising