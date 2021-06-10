Meet DB Shyheim Carter

Get to know defensive back Shyheim Carter, signed as a free agent on May 17, 2021.
Name: Shyheim Carter
Position: Defensive back
Height/Weight: 5-10, 194
Hometown: Kentwood, Louisiana
School: Alabama
Get to know Carter:
- Carter's first name is pronounced "sha-HEEM."
- Before being signed by the Texans, Carter served as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama.
- Carter earned an invitation to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine but an injury prevented him from participating in on-field drills. He was scheduled to perform for scouts at Alabama's Pro Day in March 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
- An undrafted college free agent, Carter spent the 2020 offseason with the New York Jets and was on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad from Weeks 7-13.
- Carter played four seasons (2016-19) at the University of Alabama and recorded 101 total tackles (60 solo), three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, 18 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his collegiate career.
- He was a member of Alabama's 2017 National Championship team and made an appearance in all 14 games as a sophomore.
- Carter attended Kentwood High School where he was named class 1A Offensive MVP by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Louisiana Football Coaches Association in 2014 and 2015.
