Meet OL Cole Toner

Apr 22, 2021 at 10:35 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know offensive lineman Cole Toner, signed as a free agent on March 22, 2021.

Name: Cole Toner

Position: Offensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-5, 310

Hometown: Greenwood, Indiana

School: Harvard

  • Selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Toner became the first offensive lineman from Harvard drafted since six-time Pro Bowl center Matt Birk in 1998.
  • After spending the 2017 training camp with the Cardinals, Toner was a member of the Patriots, Bengals and Chargers practice squads that season. He spent the next three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20).
  • He is the drummer for a band called Blind Melanin who released their self-titled debut album in 2019.
  • Toner played four seasons at Harvard (2012-15) where he was chosen to the AP FCS All-America first-team after starting nine games as a senior (2015). He also earned All-Ivy League first-team honors after starting all 10 games as a junior (2014).
  • At Harvard, he posted a 3.6 GPA while majoring in government with a minor in economics.
  • Toner's internships included working at State Street Bank in the legal and regulatory office during his final two years at Harvard. In the 2018 offseason, he interned for Indiana Senator Todd Young.
  • In 2020, Toner appeared in 10 games (with three starts) for the Chargers offensive line that blocked for NFL Rookie of the Year quarterback Justin Herbert and the sixth-best passing attack in the league (270.6 yards per game). He made his first start of the 2020 season at right guard in Week 8 at Denver.

Join the Houston Texans family by signing up for the FREE Priority Waitlist here.

Related Content

news

Draft Profile: DE Myles Murphy 

Alex Turri, lead editor for USA Today's Clemson Wire, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DE Myles Murphy.
news

What DB Jimmie Ward brings to Texans defense

A 10-year veteran with the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmie Ward brings exactly what DeMeco Ryans wants.
news

DeMeco Ryans excited for "one-two punch" backfield combo of Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary 

DeMeco Ryans is excited to add veteran RB Devin Singletary to join Dameon Pierce in the Houston Texans backfield. 
news

Texans to begin voluntary offseason program April 11 | Daily Brew

Check out the key dates in the Houston Texans 2023 offseason workout program. 
news

Draft Profile: OLB Nolan Smith 

J.C. Shelton, who covers Georgia football for USA Today Sports and hosts the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, OLB Nolan Smith.
news

6 things to know about QB Case Keenum

Here are five things to know about the Houston Texans new-ish quarterback, Case Keenum. 
news

Nick Caserio outlines offseason plans | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio outlines a busy month ahead for the Houston Texans this offseason. 
news

Draft Profile: DT Jalen Carter 

J.C. Shelton, who covers Georgia football for USA Today Sports and hosts the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DT Jalen Carter.
news

Draft Profile: Kentucky QB Will Levis 

Vinny Hardy, covers the Wildcats and hosts the "BLeav in Kentucky" podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, QB Will Levis.
news

Top-ranked Texans special teams aim higher in 2023 under Frank Ross | Daily Brew

Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross is aiming even higher in 2023 with the No. 1 ranked Texans unit. 
news

How DC Matt Burke, DeMeco Ryans realized they aligned on defensive philosophy

Both DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke quickly realized what others had been telling them for years, that their defensive philosophies were a match. 
news

Draft Profile: Florida QB Anthony Richardson 

Zach Goodall, who covers the Florida Gators for Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, QB Anthony Richardson.
Advertising