Meet OL Cole Toner

Get to know offensive lineman Cole Toner, signed as a free agent on March 22, 2021.
Name: Cole Toner
Position: Offensive lineman
Height/Weight: 6-5, 310
Hometown: Greenwood, Indiana
School: Harvard
- Selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Toner became the first offensive lineman from Harvard drafted since six-time Pro Bowl center Matt Birk in 1998.
- After spending the 2017 training camp with the Cardinals, Toner was a member of the Patriots, Bengals and Chargers practice squads that season. He spent the next three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20).
- He is the drummer for a band called Blind Melanin who released their self-titled debut album in 2019.
- Toner played four seasons at Harvard (2012-15) where he was chosen to the AP FCS All-America first-team after starting nine games as a senior (2015). He also earned All-Ivy League first-team honors after starting all 10 games as a junior (2014).
- At Harvard, he posted a 3.6 GPA while majoring in government with a minor in economics.
- Toner's internships included working at State Street Bank in the legal and regulatory office during his final two years at Harvard. In the 2018 offseason, he interned for Indiana Senator Todd Young.
- In 2020, Toner appeared in 10 games (with three starts) for the Chargers offensive line that blocked for NFL Rookie of the Year quarterback Justin Herbert and the sixth-best passing attack in the league (270.6 yards per game). He made his first start of the 2020 season at right guard in Week 8 at Denver.
Join the Houston Texans family by signing up for the FREE Priority Waitlist here.