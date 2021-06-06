Meet OL Lane Taylor

Get to know offensive lineman Lane Taylor, signed as an unrestricted free agent on April 16, 2021.
Name: Lane Taylor
Position: Offensive lineman
Height/Weight: 6-3, 324
Hometown: Arlington, Texas
School: Oklahoma State
Get to know Taylor:
- Originally undrafted, Taylor signed with the Green Bay Packers as a college free agent in 2013. In his eight seasons with the Packers, he played in 79 regular season games (50 starts) with starts at both guard and tackle.
- Taylor will be reunited with Texans Offensive Line Coach James Campen. He played under Campen in Green Bay from 2013-18.
- He was part of a Packers offensive line that helped record the best yards per carry average (4.66) in the NFL from 2016-18. During that time, Taylor started all 45 games he played in, which was the most by a Green Bay player over that span.
- In 2018, Taylor helped the Packers offense post three games of 500-plus yards, tying the most in a season in team history (1983).
- Taylor played four seasons (2009-12) at Oklahoma State after redshirting in 2008. He was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior (2012) by the coaches and Associated Press after starting all 13 games and not allowing a sack. As a junior, he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2011.
- Taylor started all 13 games as a sophomore (2010), helping the Cowboys finish third nationally in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and total offense (520.2 yards per game).
- A native of Texas, Taylor attended Martin High School in Arlington. He earned Texas 5A honorable mention all-state recognition from the Associated Press as a senior. He also lettered two years in football and four years in track and field at Martin.
- Taylor is also the owner of multiple grills and some impressive BBQ skills.
