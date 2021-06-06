Meet OL Lane Taylor

Jun 06, 2021 at 08:55 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know offensive lineman Lane Taylor, signed as an unrestricted free agent on April 16, 2021.

Name: Lane Taylor

Position: Offensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-3, 324

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

School: Oklahoma State

Get to know Taylor:

  • Originally undrafted, Taylor signed with the Green Bay Packers as a college free agent in 2013. In his eight seasons with the Packers, he played in 79 regular season games (50 starts) with starts at both guard and tackle.
  • Taylor will be reunited with Texans Offensive Line Coach James Campen. He played under Campen in Green Bay from 2013-18.
  • He was part of a Packers offensive line that helped record the best yards per carry average (4.66) in the NFL from 2016-18. During that time, Taylor started all 45 games he played in, which was the most by a Green Bay player over that span.
  • In 2018, Taylor helped the Packers offense post three games of 500-plus yards, tying the most in a season in team history (1983).
  • Taylor played four seasons (2009-12) at Oklahoma State after redshirting in 2008. He was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior (2012) by the coaches and Associated Press after starting all 13 games and not allowing a sack. As a junior, he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2011.
  • Taylor started all 13 games as a sophomore (2010), helping the Cowboys finish third nationally in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and total offense (520.2 yards per game).
  • A native of Texas, Taylor attended Martin High School in Arlington. He earned Texas 5A honorable mention all-state recognition from the Associated Press as a senior. He also lettered two years in football and four years in track and field at Martin.
  • Taylor is also the owner of multiple grills and some impressive BBQ skills.

