Meet QB Jeff Driskel

Jun 11, 2021 at 04:05 PM
Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know quarterback Jeff Driskel, signed as a free agent on May 20, 2021.

Name: Jeff Driskel

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-4, 235

Hometown: Oviedo, Florida

School: Louisiana Tech

Get to know Jeff:

  • Driskel, now in his sixth NFL season, played three seasons (2016-18) for the Cincinnati Bengals, one season with the Detroit Lions (2019) and spent last season with the Denver Broncos (2020).
  • Driskel was a sixth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft and was also drafted by the Red Sox in the 29th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
  • An outfielder, Driskel had not played baseball since his senior year at Oviedo High School when he was drafted.
  • Driskel spent three years as a kid in Sasebo, Japan where he was nicknamed 'Godzilla' for his talent and size as a baseball player.
  • As an NFL quarterback, Driskel has appeared in 16 games (with 10 starts) and completed 202-of-345 passes (58.6 percentage completion) for 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 309 yards and three scores.
  • Driskel's longest rushing touchdown came against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 11, 2018 when he scored on a 27-yard run.
  • He made his NFL debut in 2018 and appeared in nine games for the Bengals. When quarterback Andy Dalton's season was cut short with an injury, Driskel started the final five games of the season for Cincinnati. He threw five touchdown passes and just two interception as the starter.
  • His longest passing touchdown was a 47-yard score against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 10, 2019. Driskel had a career-high 46 passing attempts, 27 completions and 269 passing yards in the game.
  • In college, Driskel played his final season (2015) at Louisiana Tech University after transferring from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. where he played his first four seasons (2011-14).
  • He was named Conference USA Newcomer of the Year in his lone season (2015) at Louisiana Tech after throwing for 4,033 yards, which was the third-most in school history and 27 passing touchdowns.
  • Driskel also earned his M.B.A. while he was there.
  • His mother, Mary, played volleyball at Air Force and brother, Jason, played football at Florida Atlantic.
  • Last season for the Broncos, Driskel played in three games (one start), completing 35-of-64 passes for 432 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • Every year, he hosts a free football and cheer camp for kids in his home state of Florida.

