Meet the Rookie: WR Isaiah Coulter

Meet the Texans' fifth-round draft pick, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
-Hometown: Brandywine, Maryland
-6-2, 198
-In 2019, Coulter caught 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games with 11 starts as a junior.
-He logged a season-high 171 yards receiving on 12 receptions at Brown University, alma mater of head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.
-Jim Fleming, Coulter's head coach at Rhode Island, served as Brown defensive coordinator during O'Brien's tenure as tight ends coach.
-Coulter capped off his career at Rhode Island with seven 100-yard receiving games and became just the seventh player in program history to top 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
-At the NFL Combine, Coulter clocked a 4.45 40-yard dash, the tenth fastest among wide receivers.
-Coulter said catching passes from quarterback Deshaun Watson will feel "surreal." The rookie has been watching Watson since his playing days at Clemson.
-The Houston Texans selected Coulter with the 26th pick in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft