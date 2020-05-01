Meet the Rookie: WR Isaiah Coulter

-Coulter capped off his career at Rhode Island with seven 100-yard receiving games and became just the seventh player in program history to top 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

-At the NFL Combine, Coulter clocked a 4.45 40-yard dash, the tenth fastest among wide receivers.

-Coulter said catching passes from quarterback Deshaun Watson will feel "surreal." The rookie has been watching Watson since his playing days at Clemson.