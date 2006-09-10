Meritage Kick to Win

On Sunday, Sept. 10 as the Texans took on the Philadelphia Eagles, Meritage Homes unveiled their 2006 Kick to Win Sweepstakes.

One lucky fan--Bill Greenlee of Conroe--was randomly selected and given the opportunity to kick a field goal from the 10-, 15-, and 20-yard lines for prizes of a Texans gift bag, autographed helmet, and an away-game trip. Fans can register at each home game before kickoff in Budweiser Plaza or visit any of the more than 55 Meritage model homes in the greater Houston area.