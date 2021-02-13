Mic'd Up | J.J. Watt over the years

J.J. Watt provided some of the best mic'd up moments in Texans history and we've compiled them in one place for your viewing pleasure. Take a trip down memory lane for some of J.J.'s most iconic lines.
Let's start where it all began. In 2011, J.J. arrived in Houston the day after being drafted 11th overall and Texans TV met him at the airport. Check out his first impressions of the city, the fans, the stadium and more.
In arguably J.J.'s most memorable mic'd up ever, Watt unleashed one-liner after one-liner in pregame warm ups and capped it off with a cinematic two minute and 51-second single-shot that captured his strip sack, sideline reaction and touchdown reception. Truly one of the most iconic moments during his MVP-like 2014 season.
J.J. had a big game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 of the 2015 season. Watch 'Sound FX' as he was wired for sound on his way to seven quarterback hits and two sacks.
Selfies, home runs, and a lot of fun were included in Watt's second annual charity softball game in 2014.
In 2012, Baltimore Ravens RB Ray Rice tried to throw a block on J.J. during the Texans victory. Watt had a quick response that turned into one of his first viral mic'd up moments of his career.
In 2018, J.J. was mic'd up as the Texans defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 to extend their franchise record win streak to nine games.
In 2013, J.J. takes you through the AFC team's practice. He jokes about being on special teams and tries to figure out which quarterbacks he will be chasing in the Pro Bowl.
During Texans Training Camp in 2014, J.J. was giving fans the time of their lives after practice.
In 2013, J.J. started his first annual J.J. Watt Charity Classic softball game at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. The defense stormed back for a walk-off victory and Texans legends 'The Ninja' Antonio Smith, Matt Schaub, and Andre Johnson make cameos as well.
In 2015, J.J. did the Nae Nae, slid down a children's slide, and led football drills during a surprise visit to the Houston Texans YMCA.
In 2019, J.J. was able to live out a childhood dream by riding bikes into practice outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay. We all knew that the bike never stood a chance...
In the third annual J.J. Watt Charity Classic, J.J. held babies, tackled umpires, and took part in a kissing booth.
In Week 2 of the 2013 season, J.J. was mic'd up during the Texans overtime win against the Tennessee Titans.
During a 2012 NFL Play 60 visit to Briarmeadow Charter School in Houston, Watt was mic'd up while participating in drills with the students. He also presented a $10,000 check to the school on behalf of the NFL.