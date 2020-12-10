Michael Thomas named Houston Texans Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Dec 10, 2020 at 08:43 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans announced today Michael Thomas as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.

A Houston native, Michael Thomas has always been on the forefront of social justice initiatives; this year has been no different. The nine-year NFL veteran has exceled in his return to his hometown in 2020. Thomas' approach has been two-fold, centering on advocacy and education while driving legislative change in the community. Prior to Week 1, he created the unique design of the NFLPA's "END RACISM" pre-game warm-ups that have been worn by the 1,696 players across the NFL. After the death of George Floyd, Thomas organized a Texans players-only video calling for social justice reform and he was also featured in the NFL's "Say Their Stories" video to highlight the death of Philando Castile.

He also developed the "Victory Mondays" fundraiser that has generated over $17,000 this season by auctioning off special game memorabilia and experiences to raise money for HBCU scholarship funds and the Dreambuilders Foundation. Earlier this year, Thomas participated in the Texans' Breast Cancer Awareness Month efforts when he joined a Zoom with women who are battling breast cancer to offer words of encouragement. Finally, Thomas has established himself as a champion for youth and how they, too, can foster significant change. He participated in the Boys & Girls Club of America Youth for Change Town Hall in October and has been the spokesperson for the Houston Texans Stats Challenge program, which uses football to encourage kids to enjoy math while emphasizing the importance of academics.

"I've always been passionate about community service, because as a kid I promised myself if I made it to the NFL I'd always give back," said Michael Thomas. "I understand the impact that we as NFL players can have on our youth, underserved communities and more. It means the world to me that I may uplift someone with my time, resources, or just my encouragement. I am blessed to give back."

Prior to joining the Texans, Thomas was a 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee with the New York Giants. He held his annual "Camp Mike T," a free football youth football camp held at Thorne Stadium in Houston, which has served over 450 kids and included guidance on SAT/ACT prep, financial literacy and athlete activism in its five-year history. In 2018, Thomas gave away his second $10,000 scholarship to a camp participant. At the United Way of NYC Gridiron Gala in 2019, he was honored as the Hometown Hero for assisting the organization's efforts in raising over $2 million in New York City. His work with the United Way included serving as the spokesperson for the Giants' Character Playbook program, hosting the kickoff event at the World Preparatory Charter School in Staten Island and distributing backpacks with school supplies to hundreds of inner-city children.

Thomas' continued social justice efforts involved working with the Newark Bronze Shields, the African-American police officers association within the Newark Police Department, to host a discussion with local high school student athletes about the importance of academics, selecting college majors, sports related occupations and life after sports. He also partnered with the New Jersey Secretary General's Office to honor New Jersey colleges and universities who registered the most students to vote during the 2018 "Ballot Bowl" competition, encouraging everyone in attendance to be aware and engaged in their community. During his tenure with the Dolphins, Thomas worked to unite local officials, community members and law enforcement by volunteering with the Van Duzer Foundation's First Step Program to start dialogue between community leaders and local teens every Tuesday. He then organized a town hall with the two groups through RISE (The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) and participated in ride-alongs with the Broward County Sherriff's Office. He was recognized for his efforts by Mayor Linda Hudson on Oct. 20, 2015 when she presented him with an honorary key to the city of Fort Pierce, Fla. for his involvement in the community.

Texans Care Photos: Michael Thomas, WPMOY Nominee

An image from the Oct. 6, 2020 community development event in which Texans players read books to Houston-area elementary school students on Zoom.
An image from the Oct. 6, 2020 community development event in which Texans players read books to Houston-area elementary school students on Zoom.

An image from the Nov. 15, 2020 Texans regular season game against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans lost 7-10.
An image from the Nov. 15, 2020 Texans regular season game against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans lost 7-10.

An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 Houston Texans away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.
An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 Houston Texans away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.

An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.
An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.

An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.
An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.

An image from the Nov. 6, 2020 Houston Texans regular season practice.
An image from the Nov. 6, 2020 Houston Texans regular season practice.

An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.
An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.

An image from the Aug. 20, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
An image from the Aug. 20, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

An image from the Oct. 6, 2020 community development event in which Texans players read books to Houston-area elementary school students on Zoom.
An image from the Oct. 6, 2020 community development event in which Texans players read books to Houston-area elementary school students on Zoom.

An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.
An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.

An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.
An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.

An image from the Nov. 15, 2020 Texans regular season game against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans lost 7-10.
An image from the Nov. 15, 2020 Texans regular season game against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans lost 7-10.

An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.
An image from the Nov. 8, 2020 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 27-25.

An image from the Nov. 6, 2020 Houston Texans regular season practice.
An image from the Nov. 6, 2020 Houston Texans regular season practice.

An image from the Oct. 18, 2020 regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 36-42.
An image from the Oct. 18, 2020 regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 36-42.

Miami Dolphins Player Michael Thomas assists in Hurricane Matthew relief in Freeport, Bahamas
An image from the Oct. 14, 2020 Houston Texans regular season practice.
An image from the Oct. 14, 2020 Houston Texans regular season practice.

An image from the Oct. 6, 2020 community development event in which Texans players read books to Houston-area elementary school students on Zoom.
An image from the Oct. 6, 2020 community development event in which Texans players read books to Houston-area elementary school students on Zoom.

An image from the Oct. 4, 2020 regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings in NRG Stadium. The Texans lost 23-31.
An image from the Oct. 4, 2020 regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings in NRG Stadium. The Texans lost 23-31.

An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.
An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.

An image from the Oct. 14, 2020 Houston Texans regular season practice.
An image from the Oct. 14, 2020 Houston Texans regular season practice.

An image from the Oct. 11, 2020 Week 5 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 30-14.
An image from the Oct. 11, 2020 Week 5 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 30-14.

(L-R) Gloria Thomas, Michael Thomas, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secratary Harrison Thompson at NEMA
An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.
An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.

An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 Houston Texans away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.
An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 Houston Texans away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.

An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 Houston Texans away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.
An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 Houston Texans away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.

An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.
An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.

An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 Houston Texans away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.
An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 Houston Texans away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.

An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.
An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.

An image from the Aug. 24, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
An image from the Aug. 24, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.
An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.

An image from the Aug. 23, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
An image from the Aug. 23, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 21, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
An image from the Aug. 21, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 23, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
An image from the Aug. 23, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

51b735_da706602ad73493bab54d0698153dede~mv2
An image from the Sept. 17, 2018 Play 60 event at the Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas. Texans rookies and police officers participated in football activities with local kids.
An image from the Sept. 17, 2018 Play 60 event at the Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas. Texans rookies and police officers participated in football activities with local kids.

An image from the Oct. 11, 2020 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in NRG Stadium. The Texans won 30-14.
An image from the Oct. 11, 2020 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in NRG Stadium. The Texans won 30-14.

An image from the Sept. 17, 2018 Play 60 event at the Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas. Texans rookies and police officers participated in football activities with local kids.
An image from the Sept. 17, 2018 Play 60 event at the Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas. Texans rookies and police officers participated in football activities with local kids.

An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.
An image from the Sept. 20, 2020 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 16-33.

An image from the Sept. 17, 2018 Play 60 event at the Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas. Texans rookies and police officers participated in football activities with local kids.
An image from the Sept. 17, 2018 Play 60 event at the Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas. Texans rookies and police officers participated in football activities with local kids.

An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.
An image from the Sept. 10, 2020 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 20-34.

As a nominee, Michael Thomas will be awarded a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year decal in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

For the third year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 6th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 10 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear. New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee's charity. Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee and one randomly selected fan each week will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee's charity.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at http://www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.

