Michael Thomas named Houston Texans Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

He also developed the "Victory Mondays" fundraiser that has generated over $17,000 this season by auctioning off special game memorabilia and experiences to raise money for HBCU scholarship funds and the Dreambuilders Foundation. Earlier this year, Thomas participated in the Texans' Breast Cancer Awareness Month efforts when he joined a Zoom with women who are battling breast cancer to offer words of encouragement. Finally, Thomas has established himself as a champion for youth and how they, too, can foster significant change. He participated in the Boys & Girls Club of America Youth for Change Town Hall in October and has been the spokesperson for the Houston Texans Stats Challenge program, which uses football to encourage kids to enjoy math while emphasizing the importance of academics.

"I've always been passionate about community service, because as a kid I promised myself if I made it to the NFL I'd always give back," said Michael Thomas. "I understand the impact that we as NFL players can have on our youth, underserved communities and more. It means the world to me that I may uplift someone with my time, resources, or just my encouragement. I am blessed to give back."

Prior to joining the Texans, Thomas was a 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee with the New York Giants. He held his annual "Camp Mike T," a free football youth football camp held at Thorne Stadium in Houston, which has served over 450 kids and included guidance on SAT/ACT prep, financial literacy and athlete activism in its five-year history. In 2018, Thomas gave away his second $10,000 scholarship to a camp participant. At the United Way of NYC Gridiron Gala in 2019, he was honored as the Hometown Hero for assisting the organization's efforts in raising over $2 million in New York City. His work with the United Way included serving as the spokesperson for the Giants' Character Playbook program, hosting the kickoff event at the World Preparatory Charter School in Staten Island and distributing backpacks with school supplies to hundreds of inner-city children.