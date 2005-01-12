Midsection (core) routine



Herein lies an acceptable core...

When Roberta Anding, our team nutritionist, heard me say this, she was pretty rough on me. She said, "What about the apple "core? The players cannot say apple 'core'?" Roberta is a Registered Dietitian and our Texans nutrition expert. She finally said "You have got to let it go." In the area of nutrition Roberta rules so I added apple core to the list of acceptable corps/core items for our players. When Roberta Anding, our team nutritionist, heard me say this, she was pretty rough on me. She said, "What about the apple "core? The players cannot say apple 'core'?" Roberta is a Registered Dietitian and our Texans nutrition expert. She finally said "You have got to let it go." In the area of nutrition Roberta rules so I added apple core to the list of acceptable corps/core items for our players.

I am unaware of the origin of the term "core training" but during the latter part of my career it has been popularized with books, videos, gadgets, and quackery.

During the past decade "core hype" has created frenzy over the powerful muscles of the hips and midsection. It makes me wonder how in the heck we got along before the "Core Nation" evolved. Have the "core fanatics" discovered some new muscles that did not exist twenty years ago?

A competent fitness professional must possess a minimum amount of physiological, anatomical, biomechanical, and neurological information, to prevent "shooting from the hip" when providing fitness advice. Because you read something in a book, see it on a video, hear it from an NFL strength coach, a personal trainer, or a self-proclaimed "fitness expert", it does not insure the information is factual.

I have been training athletes for thirty-three years and somehow have survived without "corelucinating." If it sounds like I am a "core basher" I'm not. Promoting fitness awareness for any part of the human body is good. I have always preached balance when organizing a strength program. Total body strength is essential for the competitive athlete. The muscles surrounding the hips and midsection are only a part of the equation when it comes to developing total body strength.

I have always divided the body into five major segments to include:

Neck and Traps

Hips and Legs

Midsection

Upper Body

Arms

In our program we teach our players that every muscle group and all exercises are equally important. As a strength coach, my number one priority is short-term and long-term injury prevention. In the area of injury prevention the muscles of the "core" are no more important than any other muscle group in the body.

If there is a priority, and protection is a concern, the muscles of the neck, traps, and muscles surrounding the shoulder capsule must have the highest priority for any athlete engaged in activities involving collisions and physical contact.

Most athletes and fitness enthusiasts understand the value of emphasizing the core (and that is good). What is perplexing is the lack of emphasis on more important areas of the body (and that is not good). We often inherit players with underdeveloped and ignored neck and shoulder muscles. Significant deficiencies exist. Isolation exercises must be performed to target these critical areas.

In this installation of the Fitness Corner we provide information regarding our player's midsection routine. The midsection is primarily made up of three major muscle groups (the Thoracic muscles are primarily involved in breathing). They include the following:

Trunk flexors Trunk rotators Trunk extensors In their text, Anatomy & Physiology , Seeley, Stephens, and Tate, list (p. 325 – 331 tables 11.8 – 11.10) the major muscle groups moving the vertebral column and the abdominal wall. Also listed are the major functions of each group. I do not want to bore anyone with the anatomical names of all the muscles involved but I have included those composing the abdominal wall.





Muscle

Function

Rectus Abdominus



External abdominal oblique



Internal abdominal oblique



Transversus abdominis

Quadratus lumborum



Flexes vertebral column, compresses abdomen

Flexes and rotates vertebral column; compress abdomen; depresses thorax

Flexes and rotates vertebral column; compresses abdomen; depresses thorax

Compresses abdomen

Laterally flexes vertebral column and depresses twelfth rib





Observe the function of the muscles composing the midsection. The muscles of the low back and abdominal region primarily flex, rotate, and extend the trunk.

The term "stabilizer" is another trendy "core" term used with reverence by many fitness professionals. Do the muscles of the core serve as stabilizers? Absolutely, however most muscles in the body serve as a stabilizer in some capacity. Almost every muscle in our body stabilizes to help keep us erect. If these muscles did not stabilize, the body would collapse to the floor.

In his book Primary Anatomy, Basmajian refers to these muscles as fixators or postural muscles.* *He states the following:

"A great many muscles that have nothing to do with the actual performance of the specific feat come into play to 'fix' the position of the body as a whole; these are known as fixators or postural muscles. In most, if not all, group movements, fixators play their part. When for example, the elbow is to be flexed, it becomes necessary to fix (stabilize) the shoulder joint in a suitable position, in order to steady the whole elbow region; the shoulder muscles, thus contributing to the efficient working of the elbow flexors, act as fixators."

Do I consider elbow flexion a good exercise to strengthen the shoulder muscles due to their involvement as stabilizers? Common sense tells us the answer is no. Specific exercises designed to target each of the shoulder muscles must be performed. The shoulder strength gained is insignificant and only at one fixed point. Basmajian calls this additional exercise as "dubious at best."