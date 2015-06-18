Minicamp terminated, so Texans see Terminator

early screening of Terminator Genisys thanks to @Schwarzenegger #IllBeBack".

In the video, Schwarzenegger makes a plug for Watt to be the next T1000 if and when another Terminator movie is made. The defensive end has dabbled in acting over the last few offseasons, with cameo roles in television shows like "The League" and "New Girl".

Watt and the movie star clowned around at the CMT Music Awards, as the duo impersonated Schwarzenegger in a cell-phone video.

"When you get to do an Arnold impression with Arnold, life doesn't get a whole lot better than that," Watt said on Wednesday.

Earlier this offseason, Watt and his teammates had fun with some of Schwarzenneger's more famous movie quotes, as they shot a video that played on the videoboards during the J.J. Watt Charity Classic softball game.