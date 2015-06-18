Minicamp terminated, so Texans see Terminator

Jun 18, 2015 at 01:52 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The final day of Texans minicamp was terminated.

So J.J. Watt and his teammates went to see the Terminator.

The final day of Texans minicamp was cancelled on Thursday morning.

The 2012 and 2014 NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted that the "Squad headed to check out an

early screening of Terminator Genisys thanks to @Schwarzenegger #IllBeBack".

In the video, Schwarzenegger makes a plug for Watt to be the next T1000 if and when another Terminator movie is made. The defensive end has dabbled in acting over the last few offseasons, with cameo roles in television shows like "The League" and "New Girl".

Watt and the movie star clowned around at the CMT Music Awards, as the duo impersonated Schwarzenegger in a cell-phone video.

"When you get to do an Arnold impression with Arnold, life doesn't get a whole lot better than that," Watt said on Wednesday.

Earlier this offseason, Watt and his teammates had fun with some of Schwarzenneger's more famous movie quotes, as they shot a video that played on the videoboards during the J.J. Watt Charity Classic softball game.

The Texans won't practice again until training camp begins in late July at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

