Movement abounds, and a Mock Draft Roundup | Daily Brew

New deals are being signed and cuts are binge made all across the NFL. Next Wednesday is the start of the new league year, and more flurries of transactions will go down.

The NFL Draft is just under two months away, and with the Combine now in the rearview mirror, we fired up the latest Mock Draft Roundup for the Texans. Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton was the most-mocked player to Houston, as even of the 46 experts had him headed here. 80 percent of the mocks have the Texans taking a defensive player. You can read all about it, HERE.