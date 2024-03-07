 Skip to main content
Movement abounds, and a Mock Draft Roundup | Daily Brew

Mar 07, 2024 at 10:43 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

ballbrew

There's a lot of movement happening.

Happy Thursday. Hope you're week has gone swimmingly. 

New deals are being signed and cuts are binge made all across the NFL. Next Wednesday is the start of the new league year, and more flurries of transactions will go down.

The NFL Draft is just under two months away, and with the Combine now in the rearview mirror, we fired up the latest Mock Draft Roundup for the Texans. Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton was the most-mocked player to Houston, as even of the 46 experts had him headed here. 80 percent of the mocks have the Texans taking a defensive player. You can read all about it, HERE.

John McClain has this piece on the Texans Draft plans, considering the stable of quarterbacks they'll face in 2024.

How bright is Texans future? When we talked with 'The Experts', we got answers like "Surface of the sun" and "ESPN lights" bright. Read more, HERE.

John Harris checks in with a breakdown of the corners and safeties. He also had a good one on the tight ends, as well.

