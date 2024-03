Post-Combine Shakeup for Texans at #23 | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

Defense is still the overwhelming favorite for the Texans at 23.

A new round of mock drafts have been released in the days following the Combine week in Indianapolis, and NFL Draft prognosticators, on the whole, believe the Texans will select a defensive player with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

HoustonTexans.com combed the worldwide web for the more prominent mock drafts, and of the 46 surveyed this time, Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton was the most-mocked player to Houston. Newton, who is 6-2, 304 pounds, had 7.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss last fall for the Fighting Illini. Seven (15.2%) experts predicted he would be the Texans' first-round selection.

UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu was mocked to the Texans by five (10.9 %) different experts, while LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. and Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins were each mocked to Houston by four media members apiece.

In all, just over 80 percent of the 46 mock drafts predicted Houston would select a defensive player. 30.4 percent believe the Texans will take a defensive tackle, and 23.9 percent apiece mocked a defensive end or cornerback to the Texans.