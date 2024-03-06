Texans future is "Surface of the Sun" bright | The Experts

Last week at the Combine in Indianapolis, we chatted with a few national media folks who cover the NFL. The Texans hired Head Coach DeMeco Ryans in late January of 2023, drafted the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the year in quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., and then won 10 games, AFC South, and a playoff game.

On Monday, 'The Experts' shared their thoughts on what the "Next step forward" is for the organization.

Yesterday, 'The Experts' had some intriguing comparisons for Stroud.

In today's installment of 'The Experts', the national media members answered the question: "The future is bright for the Houston Texans. But HOW bright?"

Rhett Lewis, NFL Network: "Surface of the sun. I don't know that there is a franchise in the NFL right now with higher expectations and a better ability to meet those in the coming years than the Houston Texans."

Mike Silver, Bestselling author and columnist for San Francisco Chronicle: "It is so bright that if DeMeco Ryans were this type of human, he would wear shades on the sidelines. I know Mike Singletary did it, Tony Sparano did, but he had an eye condition. I would not advise DeMeco to do it, but he would be forgiven in my eyes if he just showed up with shades on the sideline, because that's how bright it is."