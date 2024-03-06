 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Texans future is "Surface of the Sun" bright | The Experts

Mar 06, 2024 at 10:29 AM
Houston Texans Staff
EXPERTSHARRIS

Last week at the Combine in Indianapolis, we chatted with a few national media folks who cover the NFL. The Texans hired Head Coach DeMeco Ryans in late January of 2023, drafted the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the year in quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., and then won 10 games, AFC South, and a playoff game.

On Monday, 'The Experts' shared their thoughts on what the "Next step forward" is for the organization.

Yesterday, 'The Experts' had some intriguing comparisons for Stroud.

In today's installment of 'The Experts', the national media members answered the question: "The future is bright for the Houston Texans. But HOW bright?"

Rhett Lewis, NFL Network: "Surface of the sun. I don't know that there is a franchise in the NFL right now with higher expectations and a better ability to meet those in the coming years than the Houston Texans."

Mike Silver, Bestselling author and columnist for San Francisco Chronicle: "It is so bright that if DeMeco Ryans were this type of human, he would wear shades on the sidelines. I know Mike Singletary did it, Tony Sparano did, but he had an eye condition. I would not advise DeMeco to do it, but he would be forgiven in my eyes if he just showed up with shades on the sideline, because that's how bright it is."

Jordan Reid, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst: "They need to turn the lights up in here...THAT's how bright it is. It is very, very bright. A lot of people didn't expect them to win a playoff game last year. That was a huge surprise to a lot of us. So they're way, way ahead of schedule."

Andrew Siciliano, NFL Network: "It is very, very bright. The future is sky high. I'm not ready to predict them to go to (the Super Bowl in) New Orleans next year, but I think fans should be excited that they are ready to make a run."

Chris Rose, NFL Network: "Really bright."

Matt Miller, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst: "It's sun bright. Or ESPN studio lights bright. You've got a division that is very winnable for the foreseeable future. You've got a blue-chip franchise quarterback who could be a Top-5 quarterback in the NFL next year. But also, you have a front office and a coaching staff that did a great job last year. It's that ability to continue to build."

Related Content

news

Ironman, Superman, Dan Marino...C.J. Stroud drew some comparisons | The Experts

Several national media members spoke with HoustonTexans.com at the Combine in Indianapolis, and shared who they were reminded of when they watched quarterback C.J. Stroud play as a rookie in 2023.
news

What's the Texans next step forward? | The Experts

Several national media members spoke with HoustonTexans.com at the Combine in Indianapolis and shared their thoughts on what the next step forward for the franchise will be.
news

Saturday's High Performers at RB & WR | Combine Superstars

Houston Texans Radio Sideline Reporter/NFL Draft Analyst John Harris shined the spotlight on a handful of players who set themselves apart during Saturday's workouts at the Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Combine Three Stars - CB, S, TE | Combine Superstars

The city of Houston doesn't have hockey but there are enough Texans fans that follow hockey. At the end of every hockey game, there are three stars announced for that game's performance. It's like naming a Player of the Game, but three of them for each game. As such, I decided I'd grade Combine performances on the Hockey Three Stars' scale. There were buzzworthy performances on day one of the Combine. Is one (or more) going to be on his way to Houston? Ironically, one my three stars is an actual former hockey star, so it fits all that much better.
news

3 stars - Combine day three - RB, WR, QB | Combine Superstars

The city of Houston doesn't have hockey but there are enough Texans fans that follow hockey. At the end of every hockey game, there are three stars announced for that game's performance. It's like naming a Player of the Game, but three of them for each game. As such, I decided I'd grade Combine performances on the Hockey Three Stars' scale. On Saturday, it was time for the offensive flyboys to take the stage. 
news

3 Stars - Combine - Offensive Line | Combine Superstars

The city of Houston doesn't have hockey but there are enough Texans fans that follow hockey. At the end of every hockey game, there are three stars announced for that game's performance. It's like naming a Player of the Game, but three of them for each game. As such, I decided I'd grade Combine performances on the Hockey Three Stars' scale. The Combine saved the best for last - the REAL ball players - the Offensive Linemen.
news

Three Stars: Defensive Linemen, Defensive Ends and Linebackers | Combine Superstars

John Harris recaps the 2024 Combine and shares the most buzzworthy performances from the week starting with linemen, defensive ends and linebackers.
news

Continuity, the Cap, Nick Saban key topics for Nick Caserio | 1-Minute Recap

Houston Texans Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and shared his thoughts about a variety of topics.
news

DeMeco Ryans talks free agents, Draft at Combine | 1-Minute Recap

In 60 seconds or less, find out some of the key topics Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed with the media on Wednesday at the Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Tide turns for Texans at #2 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the overwhelming choice by the mock drafters for the Texans at 2nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

WR the choice at #12 for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

In the latest round of mock drafts since the Combine, experts have the Texans taking a wide receiver with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Advertising