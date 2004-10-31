Nautilus Xpload 10-8 routine

Oct 30, 2004 at 07:00 PM


  1. Xpload bench press – 10 reps Rest 90 seconds

xpload-bench-press.jpg

xpload-bench-press-2.jpg


  1. Xpload bench press – 8 reps Rest 90 seconds
  1. Parallel grip lat pull-down/Underhand lat pull-down -- 10-12 reps Rest 90 seconds

parallel-grip-lat-pulldown.jpg

parallel-grip-lat-pulldown.jpg


  1. Xpload incline press – 10 reps Rest 90 seconds

xpload-incline-press.jpg

xpload-incline-press-2.jpg


  1. Xpload incline press – 8 reps

Rest 90 seconds

  1. Xpload seated row 10 – 12 reps Rest 90 seconds

xpload-seated-row.jpg

xpload-seated-row-2.jpg


  1. Hammer rotator cuff external rotation

Rest 90 seconds

hammer-rotator.jpg

hammer-rotator2.jpg


  1. Xpload lat pull-down 10 -12 reps Rest 90 seconds

xpload-lat-pulldown.jpg

xpload-lat-pulldown-2.jpg


  1. Avenger lateral raise – 12 reps Rest 90 seconds

avenger-lateral-raise.jpg

avenger-lateral-raise-2.jpg



10. Nautilus Free Weight seated row 10 – 12 reps

free-weight-seated-row.jpg

free-weight-seated2.jpg



11. Xpload seated press – 10 reps

xpload-seated-press.jpg

xpload-seated-press-2.jpg


Rest 90 seconds

12 Xpload seated press – 8 reps

The Xpload 10 – 8 routine is a little different than our standard 10 – 8 exercise sequence. This routine has the basic 10 – 8 format for the bench press, incline press, and seated press. It does not include the Pullover exercise or the Rear Delt exercise featured in each of the other 10 – 8 routines. Our standard 10 – 8 routines include two pulling movements (seated row and lat pull-down). The Xpload routine contains four pulling movements (two seated row, two lat-pulldown).

What is the reason for the variation in the 10 – 8 routine? Variety! Variety! Variety!

Lifting weights can become tedious (even for an NFL player). We encourage you to create variety in your routines.

Remember, there is no magical routine or exercise sequence. The key to maximum strength gains is how each rep is executed and the intensity of each set. Your genetic potential will ultimately determine how favorably you respond to properly performed strength training.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

