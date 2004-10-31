Nautilus Xpload 10-8 routine





Rest 90 seconds

12 Xpload seated press – 8 reps

The Xpload 10 – 8 routine is a little different than our standard 10 – 8 exercise sequence. This routine has the basic 10 – 8 format for the bench press, incline press, and seated press. It does not include the Pullover exercise or the Rear Delt exercise featured in each of the other 10 – 8 routines. Our standard 10 – 8 routines include two pulling movements (seated row and lat pull-down). The Xpload routine contains four pulling movements (two seated row, two lat-pulldown).

What is the reason for the variation in the 10 – 8 routine? Variety! Variety! Variety!

Lifting weights can become tedious (even for an NFL player). We encourage you to create variety in your routines.