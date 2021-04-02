New Additions to the Harris 100 | Daily Brew

Apr 02, 2021 at 03:32 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Harris 100 is ALWAYS under construction and this year is no different. Version 1.0 hit the interwebs about three or four weeks ago and the newest version will come out hopefully in the next week to ten days. There were a few additions to the Harris 100 and a number of small changes in the rankings due to a number of different factors. Here are a few prospects that made their way on to the Harris 100, v 2.0.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner was one of the last players I truly debated back in March. I decided I needed a bit more time on him, in particular, to be sure, so I left him out for the time being. As the month wore on, I avoided going back to study him because I was fairly certain that I was going to regret not putting him in the initial Harris 100. I was right. Quick to the football. Athletic as any one at a stack linebacker position in this draft. Versatile, such that he does a number of things well, not just play a number of positions. He initially caught my eye last summer when I was studying Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth. In the 2019 contest, Werner traveled with the Penn State tight end wherever he went on the field, including covering him as a flexed out wide receiver. The first time I saw Werner do this, I started chuckling as if there was no chance that he could cover the hulking All-American tight end. There was no chance alright...that Penn State was going to throw completions to Freiermuth with Werner in coverage. The Buckeye star's Pro Day numbers solidified what I already knew - I screwed up, the first time, and won't do that again. Werner is certainly one of the top 100 players in this draft class.

One player I didn't study last summer and was a guy that came up late on my radar, hence his omission from my first Harris 100, was Kentucky stack linebacker Jamin Davis. As he was late on my radar screen, I put him in the "I'll study him later" category for subsequent versions. That study happened a couple of weeks ago and as I saw the explosiveness, the ability to sniff out and make plays, ugh, I felt that gut punch every time that I KNOW that I've missed on someone in this process. I was just sick that I missed on him earlier in the month. In 2020, he averaged over ten tackles a game and every time I watched him, it felt like it was so much more. The 1st Team All-SEC linebacker was always around the ball and his athleticism popped at all times, but truly shone during a pick six against Tennessee in 2020. His Pro Day results solidified his status in my rankings as he ran in the 4.4 range at 234 lb., with a 42-inch vertical, a 11-0 broad jump and a 12 pack of abs that made all beach goers envious.

UCF nickel/cornerback Aaron Robinson didn't jump off the page at me, initially, when I first watched him against Memphis during the 2020 season. He had some moments at the Senior Bowl but I just wasn't totally convinced. Yet. But, like Werner, I wanted to take some quality time to really study him because I felt like I was perhaps missing something. So, I sat with the Memphis All-22, the Cincinnati All-22 and his Senior Bowl film and I found what I was looking for, in essence. Toughness. Grit. Closing/recovery speed. There are some technique things that he needs to clean up at the beginning of the snap with his feet and hands, but there's definitely a baller in that 5-11 ½, 186 lb. body. He's more than likely a nickel but could play out on the outside in a zone-heavy scheme.

Those are three of the small handful of players that found their way into the Harris 100, v 2.0. There are more and there will probably be a player or two that I study much more in depth that might not make into v 3.0...as there probably won't be a 3.0 to spare our tremendous digital team. However, it's an ever evolving process and these three, in particular, are examples of that for certain.

