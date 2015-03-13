Newcomer Moore a familiar face

Mar 13, 2015 at 02:39 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Rahim Moore is a Texan now, but his connection to the team's secondary isn't just a day old.

"Kareem Jackson is a great reason why I'm here," the newly-signed safety said of the veteran cornerback. "He's like my big brother. He's taken care of me before I even came to the NFL."

Moore and Jackson have trained together in each of the last four offseasons, and they even "broke bread" on Wednesday night with their significant others and their position coach.

"Kareem and his wife and my wife and I went to dinner last night with Coach Butler," Moore said. "We're excited."

Moore, who spent the previous four seasons as a Denver Bronco, thinks Jackson will have a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2015. But the former UCLA Bruin is also excited to join forces with the elder statesman of the secondary.

"Now let's not forget about Johnathan Joseph," Moore said of the 9-year veteran. "He's been a great guy to me too. We practiced versus the Texans in Denver, and he checked up on me to find out how my leg was doing. So when I came here, he embraced me. He was working out, and I'm looking forward to working out with those guys."

With Jackson and Joseph manning the starting cornerback positions, and Moore paired up with third-year safety D.J. Swearinger, along with the rest of the defensive backfield in place from last season, the newest Texan is bullish on the chances of success for the coming autumn.

"I think this secondary has the potential to be one of the best in the League, if not the best," Moore said. "I'll get in contact with all our players. A lot of guys that I know. Even other guys I might not know as well. I'll just reach out to them, and tell them my mindset about us. Let's make sure we're dedicated. Let's watch film. Let's stay focused. Now it's just about building that camaraderie and just understanding what our mindset needs to be. Just take it day-by-day."

During his time in Denver, Moore snared eight interceptions and had 169 solo tackles. He was a first-team All-American in 2010 at UCLA, and led the NCAA in interceptions in 2009 with 10.

