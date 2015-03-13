Newcomer Moore a familiar face

With Jackson and Joseph manning the starting cornerback positions, and Moore paired up with third-year safety D.J. Swearinger, along with the rest of the defensive backfield in place from last season, the newest Texan is bullish on the chances of success for the coming autumn.

"I think this secondary has the potential to be one of the best in the League, if not the best," Moore said. "I'll get in contact with all our players. A lot of guys that I know. Even other guys I might not know as well. I'll just reach out to them, and tell them my mindset about us. Let's make sure we're dedicated. Let's watch film. Let's stay focused. Now it's just about building that camaraderie and just understanding what our mindset needs to be. Just take it day-by-day."