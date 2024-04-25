NFL Draft starts tonight | Daily Brew

The NFL Draft is upon us!
Houston doesn't have a pick tonight. Instead, tomorrow night they have two in the second round (42nd overall and 59th overall) along with a third-rounder, and then six more on Saturday in the final four rounds.
With nine in all this year, combined with seven more in 2025, they have plenty of ammo to move around if they want. Does that mean they'll get back into the first tonight? Maybe. Maybe not.
But with Executive Vice President Nick Caserio's history of making trades during Draft weekend, any and all things are possible.
