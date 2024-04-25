 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

NFL Draft starts tonight | Daily Brew

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:44 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

caseriolook

The NFL Draft is upon us!

Houston doesn't have a pick tonight. Instead, tomorrow night they have two in the second round (42nd overall and 59th overall) along with a third-rounder, and then six more on Saturday in the final four rounds.

With nine in all this year, combined with seven more in 2025, they have plenty of ammo to move around if they want. Does that mean they'll get back into the first tonight? Maybe. Maybe not.

But with Executive Vice President Nick Caserio's history of making trades during Draft weekend, any and all things are possible.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle has a final 7-round Texans Mock Draft, which you can view here.

Speaking of the Texans and their Draft, I did one last Mock Draft Simulator with John Harris yesterday. Over the past few months we've done about three or four of these, and you can check out who we have the Texans taking in the video below.

Related Content

news

Rocking with the new uniforms | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have brand new uniforms, and the fanbase is energized about it.
news

Today's the Day: new uniforms are here | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans unveil their new uniforms today at 10 a.m. CT. 
news

It's finally here: Draft week AND new uniforms week | Daily Brew

With the new uniform unveiling just days away, the team has dropped some hints about what to expect with the updated threads. Plus, DeMeco Ryans is now a Hall of Famer.
news

New uniform clues and ANOTHER Texans Hall of Famer | Daily Brew

With the new uniform unveiling just days away, the team has dropped some hints about what to expect with the updated threads. Plus, DeMeco Ryans is now a Hall of Famer.
news

New uniform lockers, J.J. Watt softball rosters | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are unveiling a new uniform locker, but what does that mean? We help explain. Plus, J.J. Watt's got some starpower for his annual charity softball game.
news

Why "H-Town," and why we throw the H's Up here

From the franchise's beginning, Texans fans have emphasized the "H" in H-Town by throwin' up the H with their hands. 
news

Back at it, a 1st pitch, and new uniforms on the way | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back in the building for offseason conditioning, and the optimism is high.  
news

MORE on the new uniform design process | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans released at 15-minute video on Monday morning that detailed a lot of what went into the design of the new uniforms. They'll be unveiled next week.
news

H-Town Made: Why the Texans uniform redesign process had to be the most transparent and fan-driven in NFL history

Get ready, H-Town. A brand new set of fan-inspired uniforms are dropping April 23.
news

Win tickets to the limited-capacity Uniform Release Party or a fan-inspired jersey courtesy of Ford

Two lucky fans can win tickets to the Texans Uniform Release Party on April 23 and others can win a brand new 2024 Houston Texans jersey courtesy of your Houston area Ford dealers.
news

High hopes, O-line thoughts for the Draft and more | Daily Brew

The McNairs have high expectations for 2024 and beyond, and discussed that and more in a recent interview. Plus, it's important to remember the importance of the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising