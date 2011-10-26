Notes: Familiar faces, explosive plays

Oct 26, 2011 at 12:15 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

400titansfosterhi.jpg


Notes from the Texans' practice and locker room on Wednesday at Reliant Stadium:

Johnson, Casey returnWide receiver Andre Johnson and fullback James Casey returned to the practice field Wednesday, and for more on that story, click here.

Foster on a roll
For the third time in his career, running back Arian Foster was named the AFC’s Offensive player of the week. But none of what he was able to do on Sunday in Nashville came as a surprise to offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.

"He just (never) ceases to amaze, I guess," Dennison said. "He just keeps making big plays when we need them. I think that's the thing about Arian; he wants the ball in crucial situations and he makes the plays."

Foster was modest when asked Wednesday about his big-play ability, keying in on the obvious benefits from scoring long touchdowns.

"I'm not talking about myself, but I think any time a player on the offensive side of the ball can score from anywhere, it just adds that dynamic to your offense and I think it's important," Foster said.

Familiar FoesThe Texans and Jaguars have squared off twice a season since 2002, so the two squads are quite familiar with each other. Even though Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Brooks Reed and Jacksonville quarterback Blaine Gabbert are rookies, they still know quite a bit about each other as well. All three share the same agent and worked out together before the 2011 NFL Draft.

"J.J.'s a great guy and I also trained with Brooks Reed out in Arizona," Gabbert said. "We just had a chance to work out together, hang out and they're both really good guys and two of my buds and they've been playing well this season."

Watt and Gabbert said they won't talk at all this week prior to the game, but the Texans first rounder is impressed with what his fellow rookie has done thusfar for the Jaguars.

"As a quarterback, he's a mobile guy," Watt said. "He can move around a little bit. We just need to keep him contained and try to get as much pressure on him as we can."

Pocket Hercules
The Texans defense, collectively, said they'll have their hands full Sunday when they square off against the AFC's rushing leader in Maurice Jones-Drew.

"He's a big threat," Texans head coach Gary Kubiak said. "He's going to touch the ball, somehow, some way, so we'll have to do a good job on Sunday."

Jones-Drew has gained 84 yards or more in every game in 2011, twice eclipsing the 100-yard barrier. Watt and the defense don't intend to be the third team to allow Jones-Drew to top that mark.

"Obviously, our goal is to stop him," Watt said. "He's a very good running back in this League and they have a great running attack. If we can keep him under 100 yards, that's our goal. We just want to go out there and stop the run."

Quotable"I don't know. I got a target on my chest. I'm just a peaceful guy. I mind my business. I don't mess with anybody." –Running back Arian Foster, with a smile on his face, when asked about why teammates put masking tape all over his locker.

"Well, he got my vote, I know that." –Offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, when asked about Foster getting the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising