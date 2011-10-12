Notes: Mason's plans to play, and familiar faces

Oct 12, 2011 at 12:24 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

400masonjets.jpg


Notes from the Texans' practice and locker room on Wednesday at Reliant Stadium:

Day of ChangesThe Texans acquired veteran wide receiver Derrick Mason from the New York Jets on Wednesday, and also made some more roster moves. You can learn more about all of that by clicking here.

Mason's ArrivalThe newest Texans wide receiver met with the Houston media after getting together with the coaching staff, and is excited to be a part of the squad. He compared the new situation to "a breath of fresh air", and likes that the organization was aggressive in trading for him.

"I'm going to enjoy this run that we're going to go on," Mason said. "It's going to be a nice run, so hopefully it'll end up in Indy. I'm looking forward to that."

He plans on studying his playbook fervently, and also intends to play against Baltimore.

"I will play Sunday," Mason said. "I'm going to do whatever I need to do to play Sunday and not just because it's Baltimore or just because I want to be out there. I'll be in the playbook all night tonight, tomorrow morning, all the way up until Sunday to make sure that whatever plays that I'm called to run, I'm able to run them."

Familiar FacesThe Texans will line up against two starters from last season in Ravens' safety Bernard Pollard and fullback Vonta Leach. The former was with the club the past two seasons, while the latter was in the Texans' backfield from 2006 through 2010, earning All-Pro honors last year. Wide receiver Kevin Walter thinks Leach will be amped up for the Texans.

"He's going to be excited to play and see all of us and we're excited to see him," Walter said. "It's going to be a dog fight. He's going to be out there trying to hit us."

Running back Derrick Ward is excited to see Leach, and even joked around about getting information out of the player nicknamed 'The Coke Machine'.

"I'll probably talk to him later on today and see where his mind is at and see if I could get a couple ideas from him what they're going to do for the game," Ward said.

As for Pollard, quarterback Matt Schaub was very complimentary of what the hard-hitting safety adds to the Ravens defense.

"He brings energy to the game," Schaub said. "He loves to be out there, fly around and make plays and hit people. He's a good football player."

Pollard said the game against his former teammates isn't anything special.

"This is a regular game on our schedule, a team that's in our way," Pollard said. "We're looking to go somewhere. That's just how it is."

Quotable"I've played these guys in my career close to a dozen times and especially at their place, it's going to be a street fight." – WR Kevin Walter on facing the Ravens.

"Maybe, if I have enough breath to talk then I'll talk, but I'm usually I'm too dang tired to say much." – TE Owen Daniels on whether or not he's a good trash talker.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising