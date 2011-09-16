Notes: Walter update and team noise





Notes from the Texans' practice and locker room on Friday at Reliant Stadium:

Another day, another good reportFor the third straight day, All-Pro running back Arian Foster practiced with his teammates. For more on that story, and the way the running back position shapes up behind him, click here.

Walter Update

Wide receiver Kevin Walter has come quite a long way since the hours after Sunday's win over the Colts. A handful of national media members reported that he suffered a broken shoulder, but Kubiak refuted that on Monday afternoon when he stated that Walter had a "bad bruise" on his shoulder. Today after practice, the head coach said that Walter will be a game time decision on Sunday in Miami, and didn't rule him out from seeing the field against the Dolphins.

In the locker room this afternoon, Walter explained how far he's progressed over the last five days.

"Monday and Tuesday I couldn't even lift my arms up above my head," he said. "Now, I'm catching balls over my head today and I was running without much pain at all."

Walter said the work at practice today was "very encouraging" and that he's "relieved" the way things are working.

He also said he's attacking the rehab process, spending a lot of time at Reliant Stadium in the training room, and a lot of time at home in his hyperbaric chamber.

Pump up the volume?Kubiak was asked at practice about whether or not the return of wide receiver David Anderson has livened things up from a personality standpoint. Kubiak said this year's team, on the whole, is a quieter bunch than some he's coached.

"Every team's different," Kubiak said. "I've been on great teams that are quiet, don't say much and some that talk a lot and are pretty good, too. It just matters how you play. Really, our team's been pretty quiet for the most part this year. David even mentioned that to me that he saw a little bit of difference since coming back."

Kubiak elaborated, and said that it "doesn't matter" whether or not a team is loud or quiet, as long as it plays well.

Bulman's BackThe Texans signed defensive end Tim Bulman on Friday, and placed rookie cornerback Roc Carmichael on the injured reserve. Bulman was released on Tuesday when the Texans added Anderson, but he was away from the club for just a few days before rejoining them on Friday.

Carmichael, who suffered a shoulder injury early on in training camp, was a 2011 fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech.

Quotable"All the guys bust on me for that, but I really think it helps out, all that oxygen."—WR Kevin Walter, on the ribbing he takes from teammates for having a hyperbaric chamber in his home.