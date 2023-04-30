Notre Dame O-lineman Jarrett Patterson a versatile player up front

Jarrett Patterson is ready to get to work in Houston.

The Notre Dame offensive lineman was picked in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, and he was thrilled to be a Texans choice.

"It's pretty surreal," Patterson said. "I was pretty pumped when Houston called. Seeing the draft class of guys we are getting, it's a really exciting time. I'm just really pumped right now."

A starter at guard in 2022, Patterson also started at center for the Fighting Irish. He explained some of his best traits.

"Being smart, sending the communication wherever it has to be and just being dependable on and off the field," Patterson said. "Whatever the assignment is on the field, I'll do it."

Experience at guard and center was one key reason General Manager Nick Caserio and the Texans called Patterson's name on Saturday.

"The ability to play multiple positions is going to enhance that player's overall value," Caserio said. "He can play all three positions."

Caserio added that Patterson can add depth and versatility to the interior of the Texans' offensive line.

In addition to Patterson, the Texans also drafted Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

Overall, the Texans selected five players on offense, and four on defense.