O-Line is the choice: Texans take Notre Dame's Blake Fisher 59th overall

The Texans added an offensive lineman to the roster on Friday night when they selected Notre Dame's Blake Fisher in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

After taking Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter 42nd overall, Houston used its second of two second-round picks on the 6-6, 310-pounder.

In 2022 and 2023, Fisher started a combined 25 games at right tackle for the Fighting Irish.

After his senior season at Avon High School, Fisher was named the 2020 Mr. Football Indiana.

The next autumn in 2021, he became the first true freshman to start the season at left tackle for the Fighting Irish. An injury, though, kept him out until the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. He started that contest against the Cowboys.