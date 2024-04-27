 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
O-Line is the choice: Texans take Notre Dame's Blake Fisher 59th overall

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:14 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans added an offensive lineman to the roster on Friday night when they selected Notre Dame's Blake Fisher in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

After taking Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter 42nd overall, Houston used its second of two second-round picks on the 6-6, 310-pounder.

In 2022 and 2023, Fisher started a combined 25 games at right tackle for the Fighting Irish.

After his senior season at Avon High School, Fisher was named the 2020 Mr. Football Indiana.

The next autumn in 2021, he became the first true freshman to start the season at left tackle for the Fighting Irish. An injury, though, kept him out until the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. He started that contest against the Cowboys.

In 2023 he was a member of the Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line, and helped the Notre Dame offense average 39.1 points per game, which was the second-best mark in school history.

