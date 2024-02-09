 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Oh what a night! Texans triumph in Las Vegas | Daily Brew

Feb 09, 2024 at 08:11 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

2924Daily-Brew

Last night in Las Vegas was an exclamation point on the last year-and-change for the Houston Texans.

Andre Johnson was introduced as a 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer. C.J. Stroud took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and Will Anderson, Jr. won the Defensive Rookie of the Year a few minutes later. 

Cal and Hannah McNair, along with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans were smiling ear-to-ear the entire evening, and the promise of good times ahead seems limitless.

Let's start with 'Dre.

He was the only offensive player in the 7-man class. (Devin Hester also got in, and he caught some touchdowns as a wide receiver, but Hester was recognized mainly as a return man.)

The ceremonies are the first weekend of August in Canton, Ohio.

Moments after he and the class were introduced, he went 1-on-1 with Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.

John McClain has long been the Houston voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he was along for the ride on the day a few weeks ago when 'Dre found out he was headed to Canton. Check out the behind-the-scenes story by clicking HERE.

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris reflected on 'Dre's big night in the podcast below.

If you weren't lucky enough to watch him play, here's a nice reminder of why Johnson is headed to the Hall.

Before Johnson and the Hall of Fame class were revealed, Stroud and Anderson won their respective rookie of the year honors. It makes the fireworks of Draft night last April all the more brilliant, and it's exciting to think what the future holds for that duo and for the franchise.

It's awesome to watch this video below, knowing what we now know, 10 months later.

Stroud was the choice on 48 of 50 ballots, and the video below is a refresher why.

Anderson's win, meanwhile, meant the Texans became just the fourth team to ever take home both rookie awards in the same season. Last year's Jets, the 2017 Saints and the 1967 Lions are the only other ones.

Related Content

news

IMPORTANT night ahead for the Houston Texans | Daily Brew

Several Houston Texans, past and present, are up for some accolades this evening at the 'NFL Honors' show in Las Vegas.
news

1 more day...and a Texans Super Bowl commercial emerges | Daily Brew

We're one day closer to finding out whether or not Andre Johnson will make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Plus, there's a Super Bowl commercial that has a Houston Texans tie.
news

Prime Time Game Predictions | Daily Brew

A lot of the general public and the TV prognosticators are predicting big things for the Texans in 2024.
news

A big week ahead for Andre Johnson & Texans | Daily Brew

Legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson will find out Thursday evening if he's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and some more Houston Texans might be honored in other ways as well. 
news

Offseason Signs, and a Signing | Daily Brew

You know it's the offseason if I'm watching C.J. Stroud in the Pro Bowl Games and I'm sweating the outcome of friendly skills challenge like a playoff berth hangs in the balance.
news

February is now, and Senior Bowl Week rolls onward | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are checking out prospects in Mobile, and check out which players graded out the highest in the PFF annual rankings.
news

Happy DeMeco Day! | Daily Brew

It's been one year since the Houston Texans Hired DeMeco Ryans to be head coach of the team. 
news

The Morning After a weird weekend...and more awards | Daily Brew

The Super Bowl matchup is now set, but that was a weird weekend for Houston Texans fans after a wild ride in 2023.
news

Afterburners to the Season | Daily Brew

Honors season could mean some current Texans - and a club legend - get recognition.
news

Texans Pro Bowl update & fan questions about uniforms | Daily Brew

The notoriety for some Houston Texans rookies continues to flow, and fan questions about the new uniforms got some attention.
news

Hardware to Houston, and key dates to remember | Daily Brew

A few Houston Texans were honored with some awards, and there are a few key dates you need to know about for the offseason.
Advertising