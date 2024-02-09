Oh what a night! Texans triumph in Las Vegas | Daily Brew

Last night in Las Vegas was an exclamation point on the last year-and-change for the Houston Texans.
Andre Johnson was introduced as a 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer. C.J. Stroud took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and Will Anderson, Jr. won the Defensive Rookie of the Year a few minutes later.
Cal and Hannah McNair, along with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans were smiling ear-to-ear the entire evening, and the promise of good times ahead seems limitless.
Let's start with 'Dre.
He was the only offensive player in the 7-man class. (Devin Hester also got in, and he caught some touchdowns as a wide receiver, but Hester was recognized mainly as a return man.)
The ceremonies are the first weekend of August in Canton, Ohio.
Moments after he and the class were introduced, he went 1-on-1 with Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.
Before Johnson and the Hall of Fame class were revealed, Stroud and Anderson won their respective rookie of the year honors. It makes the fireworks of Draft night last April all the more brilliant, and it's exciting to think what the future holds for that duo and for the franchise.
Anderson's win, meanwhile, meant the Texans became just the fourth team to ever take home both rookie awards in the same season. Last year's Jets, the 2017 Saints and the 1967 Lions are the only other ones.