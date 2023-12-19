One Game at a Time (Sort of) | Daily Brew

Shhh, don't tell Coach Ryans, Nick Caserio or any of the players I'm doing this - but I'm checking out the playoff picture and (gasp) looking ahead.

There are many reasons for doing this and some of them are for logistics. The Texans will play at Indy Week 18 and we still don't know what date that will drop on. It could be a Saturday or Sunday. Travel plans, hotel nights and dinner reservations hang in the balance.

But seriously folks, It could be a tilt to decide playoff fate, and on a short week. Last year, The Titans and Jags hooked up in Week 18 on a flexed Saturday night game for the division. It's possible this could be for the same thing! Possible.

A look at the current NFL playoff picture shows the Texans in the 8th seed in the AFC. Don't pay much attention to the current tie breakers that put them there. You seen the Bengals 'ahead' of the Texans and you want to email Roger Goodell and your Congressman to remind them that the Texans actually beat Cincinnati.

There are so many different possibilities and paths in the next three weeks. That's why we probably shouldn't be talking much about this for another week.

Three weeks ago, the Jaguars were the darlings of the AFC. Now they're gasping for air. But they can still turn the whole thing around. Same with Philly, which had to take the redeye from Seattle after a gut-punch loss.

All of this will come out in the wash in the next three weeks. Win and you're in. Lose one or two and the whole situation gets a lot more complex. That's why coaches keep things in the moment.