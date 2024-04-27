Oregon LB Jamal Hill the choice for Texans in 6th round

The Texans added to their linebacker corps on Saturday by selecting Oregon's Jamal Hill in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hill was the 188th player selected in 2024, and the 6-0, 216-pounder finished his Ducks career with 145 tackles, five tackles for loss, a quartet of forced fumbles and two sacks and two interceptions.

"I'm just happy," Hill said. "I'm overwhelmed. I'm happy to be a Texan."

In five seasons at Oregon, Hill played defensive back and linebacker, with his switch from the secondary happening in 2023. In the NFL, he's willing to play anywhere.

"I fit wherever they want me to fit," Hill said. "I'll play long snapper. I'll be the water boy."