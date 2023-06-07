OTA recap and 2 Pop Culture defeats | Daily Brew 

Jun 07, 2023 at 08:21 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

cjdre

Wednesday's Daily Brew is a big 'ol venti iced coffee full of news, with a pack of sweetener and some sugar-free cinnamon roll-flavored creamer stirred in with a fork.

The story of the day is the prominent stuff from Tuesday's open OTA.

Tight end Dalton Schultz met with the media for the first time since signing a free agent deal with the Texans this offseason. He also went 1-on-1 with me and discussed how energized he is about the Bobby Slowik offense, and how he's named for Patrick Swayze's "Road House" character.

'Dre, O.D., and a slew of other former Texans were at practice yesterday. It was great seeing them there.

Plus, Alex Bregman is a Tank Dell fan.

And I'm sad about the end of "Ted Lasso". Yes, yes, I know I'm a week late to the party. I'll explain below.

SGT - Promo

Deepi Sidhu's OTA storylines, and what we learned

Dameon Pierce aiming for more in 2023

BE NICE: TE Dalton Schultz talks "Road House", Slurpees, blocking, and excitement over Bobby Slowik's offense

The Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander on QB C.J. Stroud...and what his teammates are saying

The importance of former players attending Tuesday's practice

Alex Bregman wore Tank Dell. Literally.

Two Things...outside the Texans

  • We were on vacation for a chunk of last week and didn't have free time until last night. The final episode of any TV show you love will undoubtedly leave you disappointed. Think about it: you like it, and it's over. You're sad. The same goes for last night's viewing of the "Ted Lasso" finale. I was disappointed. I'm sad it's over. And yes, I dressed up like him for Halloween a year or so.

As always, follow me on Twitter for the latest Texans updates.

