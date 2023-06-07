OTA recap and 2 Pop Culture defeats | Daily Brew 

Wednesday's Daily Brew is a big 'ol venti iced coffee full of news, with a pack of sweetener and some sugar-free cinnamon roll-flavored creamer stirred in with a fork.

The story of the day is the prominent stuff from Tuesday's open OTA.

Tight end Dalton Schultz met with the media for the first time since signing a free agent deal with the Texans this offseason. He also went 1-on-1 with me and discussed how energized he is about the Bobby Slowik offense, and how he's named for Patrick Swayze's "Road House" character.

'Dre, O.D., and a slew of other former Texans were at practice yesterday. It was great seeing them there.

Plus, Alex Bregman is a Tank Dell fan.