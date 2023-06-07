OTA recap and 2 Pop Culture defeats | Daily Brew 

Wednesday's Daily Brew is a big 'ol venti iced coffee full of news, with a pack of sweetener and some sugar-free cinnamon roll-flavored creamer stirred in with a fork.
The story of the day is the prominent stuff from Tuesday's open OTA.
Tight end Dalton Schultz met with the media for the first time since signing a free agent deal with the Texans this offseason. He also went 1-on-1 with me and discussed how energized he is about the Bobby Slowik offense, and how he's named for Patrick Swayze's "Road House" character.
'Dre, O.D., and a slew of other former Texans were at practice yesterday. It was great seeing them there.
Plus, Alex Bregman is a Tank Dell fan.
And I'm sad about the end of "Ted Lasso". Yes, yes, I know I'm a week late to the party. I'll explain below.
BE NICE: TE Dalton Schultz talks "Road House", Slurpees, blocking, and excitement over Bobby Slowik's offense
Two Things...outside the Texans
- Rest in peace, Iron Sheik. If you loved the WWF in the 1980's, or Twitter over the last decade, or both, the death of a true wrestling heel was a news bombshell.
- We were on vacation for a chunk of last week and didn't have free time until last night. The final episode of any TV show you love will undoubtedly leave you disappointed. Think about it: you like it, and it's over. You're sad. The same goes for last night's viewing of the "Ted Lasso" finale. I was disappointed. I'm sad it's over. And yes, I dressed up like him for Halloween a year or so.
As always, follow me on Twitter for the latest Texans updates.