DeMeco Ryans on Texans Legends at OTAs: "They laid the foundation"

Jun 06, 2023 at 08:59 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans welcomed some familiar faces to OTA practice Tuesday. Former Houston Texans players, now part of the Legends community, attended practice and spent the day at NRG Stadium.

Ryans, who was also wearing a Houston Texans Legends shirt as a former player himself, took pictures and chatted with the group both before and after practice.

"It was awesome to see a lot of former players, guys who laid the foundation here for this Texans organization," Ryans said. "I was excited to see those guys out and it was fun to talk to them and let them know how much our guys appreciate their support and how much it means to us to have their support and again everything that we do, they laid the foundation for our players that are here right now. And for our players that are here, it's about just doing everything we can to be the best that we are out there on Sundays to make those guys proud."

The Legends community showed up to watch practice, enjoy lunch and then participate in a financial literacy workshop at the team facility.

Former offensive lineman Chester Pitts, who played four seasons alongside Ryans (2006-2009), couldn't help but appreciate the energy radiating off a teammate he once knew as a rookie.

"I absolutely love the level of professionalism that's happening right now," Pitts said. "And that all is from Coach Meco. I always say it's different when it's when it's someone that walks in those shoes and and he has walked in those shoes. He's a hell of a player. And now I'm just so excited for him to prove just how good he's going to be as a coach."

Houston rapper and songwriter Lil' Keke also attended Tuesday's practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Among the Legends present were: Jeff Adams, Eric Brown, Antoine Caldwell, Owen Daniels, DeMarcus Faggins, Anthony Hill, Tim Jamison, Andre Johnson, Travis Johnson, Garrick Jones, Rashod Kent, JJ Moses, Matt Murphy, Moran Norris, Amobi Okoye, Kenneth Pettway, Chester Pitts, Mike Quinn, Corey Sears, Mark Simmons, Robaire Smith, Charles Spencer, Fred Weary, Jonathan Wells, Kailee Wong and David Young.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Texans OTAs

With OTAs wrapping up this week, the Houston Texans have come a few steps closer to answering key questions this offseason.

news

Training Camp is Next Month | VanderBlog

Marc Vandermeer revisits some of the team's most notable joint practice moments at Texans training camp.

news

QB Coach Jerrod Johnson reflects on prestigious NFL Coach Accelerator program

Houston Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson shares his experience getting into coaching and what he gained from the NFL's Coach Accelerator program last week.

news

Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.

news

Texans to hold joint practices with Dolphins, Saints

After a four-year hiatus, joint practices are back for the Houston Texans, who will get extra work against the Dolphins and Saints this August.

news

Four takeaways from Texans first open practice of OTAs

Here are four takeaways from the first open OTA practice for the Houston Texans.

news

Would new NFL third QB rule alter course of Texans history?

The Houston Texans have had a few close calls with needing an emergency third quarterback over the years.

news

Meet the Rookie | S Brandon Hill

Meet Houston Texans safety Brandon Hill, drafted in the seventh round (248th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Rookie | WR Xavier Hutchinson

Meet Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, drafted in the sixth round (205th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Rookie | LB Henry To'oTo'o

Meet Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, drafted in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Rookie | DE Dylan Horton

Meet Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton, drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising