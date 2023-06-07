DeMeco Ryans on Texans Legends at OTAs: "They laid the foundation"

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans welcomed some familiar faces to OTA practice Tuesday. Former Houston Texans players, now part of the Legends community, attended practice and spent the day at NRG Stadium.

Ryans, who was also wearing a Houston Texans Legends shirt as a former player himself, took pictures and chatted with the group both before and after practice.

"It was awesome to see a lot of former players, guys who laid the foundation here for this Texans organization," Ryans said. "I was excited to see those guys out and it was fun to talk to them and let them know how much our guys appreciate their support and how much it means to us to have their support and again everything that we do, they laid the foundation for our players that are here right now. And for our players that are here, it's about just doing everything we can to be the best that we are out there on Sundays to make those guys proud."

The Legends community showed up to watch practice, enjoy lunch and then participate in a financial literacy workshop at the team facility.

Former offensive lineman Chester Pitts, who played four seasons alongside Ryans (2006-2009), couldn't help but appreciate the energy radiating off a teammate he once knew as a rookie.

"I absolutely love the level of professionalism that's happening right now," Pitts said. "And that all is from Coach Meco. I always say it's different when it's when it's someone that walks in those shoes and and he has walked in those shoes. He's a hell of a player. And now I'm just so excited for him to prove just how good he's going to be as a coach."