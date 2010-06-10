OTAs Day 14: Texans wrap up OTAs





The Texans completed organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday with their 14th and final practice, their last with the full team before training camp begins on July 30.

Texans coach Gary Kubiak said that most of the team's veterans will not practice next week during the June 14-16 mini-camp. Those veterans will be required to work out with strength and conditioning coach Cedric Smith each morning at Reliant Stadium.

"They'll be done at 10, and the rest of the young guys will be coming on the field," Kubiak said. "We're trying to keep all the young guys out here and a few select veterans so that we can still get some practice done with those guys."

Kubiak has said that OTAs are meant to bring rookies and other young players up to speed so that when training camp begins, they have a chance to compete with veterans for playing time and roster spots. On Thursday, he said the team was further along than it has been in the past at this point of the offseason.

"The thing we're doing right now, we're handling a lot more football than we're used to as a team offensively and defensively," he said. "It doesn't matter how much you do it, it matters how well you do it. So we're a little bit more complex a little bit more advanced in our schemes."

Kicker watch

Kickers Kris Brown and Neil Rackers continued their competition on Thursday. They kicked in front of the entire team with piped-in crowd noise coming from speakers on the sidelines.

Both kickers had seven or eight attempts. Rackers missed one, while Brown was off on his final four attempts.

Kubiak said that the competition will be put on hold during mini-camp, when Brown and Rackers will work individually with special teams coordinator Joe Marciano. The kicking competition will resume in training camp.

Injuries to Kasey, Casey

Guard Kasey Studdard and tight end James Casey did not participate in the final practice of OTAs due to injuries.

Both players will be sidelined for a few weeks, which is convenient in the sense that the Texans have six weeks off between mini-camp and training camp.

"Kasey had his knee scoped this morning," Kubiak said. "He got nicked when we went into the bubble (Tuesday), actually did it on the first play and practiced the whole practice and came in the next morning with swelling. But we're fortunate he had a scope… he's doing good.

"James pulled a groin. He's going to be a few weeks. If there was ever any good time, I guess it's good so we can get him healthy now. He will not be out here next week."

With Casey sidelined during mini-camp, rookie Garrett Graham and Michael Gaines will be the Texans' only tight ends available to participate.

Guest list

Approximately 80 football players from the Bayou Bowl, a Texas-Louisiana high school all-star game, attended practice on Thursday.

Texans rookie Trindon Holliday, a native of Zachary, La., played in the Bayou Bowl in 2005.

"I think it sends a positive message to the smaller guys like myself," he said. "They're seeing that I made it to this level. (Hopefully) it just inspires them to come out and do better."

That's what he said

"They look like they're ready about to get out of here, and I assume they're ready to go."

- Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, on his players after the final practice of OTAs