Pitt DB Brandon Hill "Hell on wheels" for Texans defense

The Texans concluded their 2023 NFL Draft class by taking an explosive safety in the seventh round.

Pitt's Brandon Hill was the choice at 248th overall, and Texans General Manager Nick Caserio described the defensive back as a problem for offenses.

"Fast, tough, explosive, urgent," Caserio said of the 5-10, 195-pound Hill. "Ran a 4.4. Kind of hell on wheels. Got a really good playing style."

Hill logged 138 combined tackles the last two seasons for the Panthers, and he explained what he'll add to Houston's defense.

"I'm bringing speed," Hill said. "I'm bringing physicality, bringing a leader and a guy that's going to compete every single play."

That speed and explosiveness will also give Hill a chance to contribute on special teams.

"I can bring it all on special teams," Hill said. "I can bring the speed and physicality to go down there and make a play pinning guys inside of 10, 20 yards. So definitely want to make an impact."

According to Caserio, Hill is a nice fit for the defense Head Coach DeMeco Ryans wants to deploy in 2023. Caserio also detailed where Hill would likely line up in the secondary.

"Probably a little better closer to the line of scrimmage," Caserio said. "We'll see where he fits in some other spots."

Overall, the Texans selected five players on offense, and four on defense.