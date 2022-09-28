Player Blog | Tremon Smith honors special connection to breast cancer through hospital visit

Sep 28, 2022 at 02:29 PM
Tremon Smith

Ahead of Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger, Texans DB Tremon Smith visited cancer patients at Houston Methodist alongside LB Garret Wallow. This Sunday's game will also celebrate NFL Crucial Catch and its mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to spend time with cancer patients at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land and it was an amazing experience.

One of the first patients Garret Wallow and I got to visit was a woman named Sherilyn. She had so much energy and her eyes lit up when we walked in her room. What we didn't know until the end of our conversation was that Sherilyn was starting her first day of treatment for ovarian cancer. She said we made her day by being there and it meant a lot to be able to lift her spirits as she started on her journey.

We met some Texans fans, too. Eric, a big Texans fan from Houston, told us that he was with us 100% and planned to wear the Texans hat we gave him every Sunday when he watches our games. Even though we were there to brighten his day, he had words of encouragement for us. He told me and Garret to "keep at it like everything in life."

As the son of a breast cancer survivor, I know how special it is when someone gets to ring the bell to celebrate the end of treatment. Before we left the hospital, we met Carolyn who had just finished her last treatment for breast cancer. She was shocked to see us, and it was an incredible moment for her and her family when she rang that bell. We were honored to be there to witness it and be a small part of her celebration.

When I take the field this weekend during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, my mom will be in the stands at NRG Stadium cheering me on. She's the strongest person I know and I can't wait to make her proud on Sunday.

_original copy

📸 | Texans visit Houston Methodist Cancer Center

Houston Texans LB Garret Wallow and DB Tremon Smith visited Houston Methodist Cancer Center to spend time with patients and celebrate an end-of-treatment bell ringing.

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
1 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
2 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
3 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
4 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
5 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
6 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
7 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
8 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
9 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
10 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
11 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
12 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
13 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
14 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
15 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
16 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
17 / 17

A Sept 26, 2022 image from the Texans Care Community Development Event at Houston Methodist Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Texans surprise families in First Responder Appreciation Night

The Houston Texans and Community Coffee hosted a special night of dinner, bowling and games for families impacted by the loss of a parent who served as a Houston-area first responder.

news

Texans visit Uvalde High School football home opener and youth football camp | Texans Cheer Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Rachel visited Uvalde with the Texans for the Uvalde High School football team's home opener.

news

Texans, H-E-B to host Uvalde Coyotes at Texans home opener

The Houston Texans and H-E-B will host the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team for the Texans season opener.

news

Texans surprise Uvalde High School with new uniforms and Helmet decal | As Seen on Social

The Houston Texans surprised Uvalde High School with new football uniforms.

news

Texans make surprise visit to Uvalde in support of the Coyotes' home opener

Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey announced live on Good Morning America that the organization is outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with brand new uniforms this season.

news

Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.

news

Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

news

Texans to kick off 2022 with Saturday night "Season Premiere" event

The Houston Texans will kick off the 2022 season with a night of dinner, casino games and mingling with players at the brand-new "Season Premiere" fan event.

news

Alief native Ogbonnia Okoronkwo brings youth football camp to Houston | Daily Brew

The fifth-year veteran is planning his first youth football camp in Houston on June 11, where he played games in high school.

news

Proud Pie receives Small Business Boost from Texans & Amegy Bank

Local pie shop, Proud Pie was recently awarded a $5,000 boost from the Texans and Amegy Bank.

Advertising