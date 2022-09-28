Player Blog | Tremon Smith honors special connection to breast cancer through hospital visit

Ahead of Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger, Texans DB Tremon Smith visited cancer patients at Houston Methodist alongside LB Garret Wallow. This Sunday's game will also celebrate NFL Crucial Catch and its mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to spend time with cancer patients at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land and it was an amazing experience.

One of the first patients Garret Wallow and I got to visit was a woman named Sherilyn. She had so much energy and her eyes lit up when we walked in her room. What we didn't know until the end of our conversation was that Sherilyn was starting her first day of treatment for ovarian cancer. She said we made her day by being there and it meant a lot to be able to lift her spirits as she started on her journey.

We met some Texans fans, too. Eric, a big Texans fan from Houston, told us that he was with us 100% and planned to wear the Texans hat we gave him every Sunday when he watches our games. Even though we were there to brighten his day, he had words of encouragement for us. He told me and Garret to "keep at it like everything in life."

As the son of a breast cancer survivor, I know how special it is when someone gets to ring the bell to celebrate the end of treatment. Before we left the hospital, we met Carolyn who had just finished her last treatment for breast cancer. She was shocked to see us, and it was an incredible moment for her and her family when she rang that bell. We were honored to be there to witness it and be a small part of her celebration.