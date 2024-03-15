Players, Positioning and High Praise | Daily Brew

If you missed it, Friday morning, the Texans made a trade with Minnesota. They are now out of the first round and have the 42nd pick, pick number 188 and a second rounder next year, from Minnesota. The Vikings are searching for their next franchise quarterback while Nick Caserio is always eager to search for and enthusiastically use draft capital.

Caserio moves up and down the draft board like a Ninja. For now, it appears that a first-round draft party would be an examination of other team's picks. But with Caserio, anything is possible. Stay tuned.

Here is the latest, not including Mixon and Hunter, of what the Texans have done in free agency heading into Friday afternoon.

If you want to read more about what some current Texans stars think of the new acquisitions, Drew Dougherty asked some fired up players about their new teammates.