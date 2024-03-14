 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

"Dream come true": Texans players excited about new additions to team

Mar 14, 2024 at 02:34 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

31424-brew

Houston has made a flurry of moves in the early period of free agency, and those moves have excited the players.

With free agent additions on the defensive line like Danielle Hunter and the re-signing of Khalil Davis, the Texans are in the process of reloading for the 2024 campaign. With Hunter, Anderson Jr., and others, the Houston pass rush will be a problem for opposing offenses, according to none other than defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. himself.

"Man, I was really excited," Anderson said. "I wanted someone who was going to be opposite of me that teams had to fear too."

Hunter, who enters Year 9 with 87.5 sacks in his NFL career, is coming off a season in which he tallied 16.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

Safety Jalen Pitre is also enthused about the moves.

"A dawg like Hunter, a dude off the edge that can just mess up somebody's day on the other side of Will Anderson... and all of these guys that we got, it's crazy to think that I'm in the back end playing with them," Pitre said. "It's a dream come true. I'm excited."

Wide receiver Tank Dell also lit up when he was asked about the changes coming to the Texans d-line.

"Our d-line's stacked," Dell said. "They've been making some crazy moves on defense."

The Texans also added running back Joe Mixon through a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, bolstering the running attack to complement QB C.J. Stroud.

Offseason conditioning starts in a month on April 15, and more moves are still on the way between now and then. But Anderson is pumped about the new additions.

"I know they're going to work hard," Anderson said. "I know they're going to give it everything they got for this program and for the city. Both got great resumes and I can learn from them. So I'm really excited about that."

Related Content

news

Danielle Hunter back in H-Town, plans on getting after quarterbacks

Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter is happy to be home, and shared his plans and enthusiasm for his new team.
news

RB Joe Mixon brings a lot to Texans offense, on and off field

The Houston Texans added running back Joe Mixon to the squad in free agency, and they'll get a whale of a player on the field, who's also been a leader off the field.
news

 Free Agent Frenzy: Hunter's Home

87.5 sacks in 90 starts in his career. 16.5 sacks in 2023, along with four forced fumbles. 4x Pro Bowl selection. Danielle Hunter is coming home.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-14-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-12-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Position Breakdowns: Tight Ends

John Harris preps fans for free agency by breaking down each position and evaluating who could potentially make the Texans' roster. Next up, tight ends.
news

Position Breakdowns: Safeties & Cornerbacks

John Harris preps fans for free agency by breaking down each position and evaluating who could potentially make the Texans' roster. First up, secondary.
news

Important dates to know for Houston Texans in 2024 offseason

Here is a list of important dates for Houston Texans fans to remember when it comes to the 2024 NFL offseason.
news

2023 Position breakdowns | Defensive line

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans defensive line position group and possible additions in the 2023 offseason. 
news

Massive amount of movement | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have added a lot of new faces to the mix over the last few months.
news

Laremy Tunsil thinks Texans "on a rise" | Daily Brew

Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil recently signed a contract extension with the Houston Texans, and he spoke Wednesday about his optimism for the future of the team.
Advertising