"Dream come true": Texans players excited about new additions to team

Houston has made a flurry of moves in the early period of free agency, and those moves have excited the players.

With free agent additions on the defensive line like Danielle Hunter and the re-signing of Khalil Davis, the Texans are in the process of reloading for the 2024 campaign. With Hunter, Anderson Jr., and others, the Houston pass rush will be a problem for opposing offenses, according to none other than defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. himself.

"Man, I was really excited," Anderson said. "I wanted someone who was going to be opposite of me that teams had to fear too."

Hunter, who enters Year 9 with 87.5 sacks in his NFL career, is coming off a season in which he tallied 16.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

Safety Jalen Pitre is also enthused about the moves.

"A dawg like Hunter, a dude off the edge that can just mess up somebody's day on the other side of Will Anderson... and all of these guys that we got, it's crazy to think that I'm in the back end playing with them," Pitre said. "It's a dream come true. I'm excited."

Wide receiver Tank Dell also lit up when he was asked about the changes coming to the Texans d-line.

"Our d-line's stacked," Dell said. "They've been making some crazy moves on defense."

The Texans also added running back Joe Mixon through a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, bolstering the running attack to complement QB C.J. Stroud.

Offseason conditioning starts in a month on April 15, and more moves are still on the way between now and then. But Anderson is pumped about the new additions.