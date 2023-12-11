Playoffs still within reach for Houston Texans

Sunday's road loss to the Jets was painful, but the Texans remain firmly in the playoff picture with four games left in the 2023 regular season.

If the season ended today, Houston would not make the postseason.

The Texans are currently 7-6 and tied for second in the AFC South with the Colts. Both teams are a game behind the Jaguars, who are 8-5. But Indianapolis owns the tiebreaker.

Houston will face the Titans on the road next Sunday, and the Sunday after that, they'll host the Browns at NRG Stadium. Cleveland is 8-5 and in the top Wild Card spot. Just behind the Browns are the Steelers, who are 7-6. The Colts currently own the third and final Wild Card position.

The Texans finish the season at Indianapolis.

Four straight wins to close the schedule would guarantee Houston a Wild Card spot.