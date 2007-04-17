Position Preview: Wide Receivers

Few players bring as much excitement to a football team than a skilled wide receiver. The Texans have addressed nearly every position on the roster during free agency, including wide receiver with the addition of André Davis last week.

However, even with the addition of Davis, receiver remains a position that the Texans will have a close eye on next weekend and this is the year to be in need of a receiver.

With the 10th overall selection next Saturday, the Texans will have a plethora of potential game breakers at receiver. This year's receiver class is being billed as one of the better ones in recent memory and is potentially the deepest position in this year's draft.

The Crème of the Crop

Calvin Johnson (6-5, 239)

Johnson stands alone as the best of this year's receivers. Barring a blockbuster trade that would vault the Texans to the top of round one on April 28, the former Georgia Tech standout won't be wearing a Texans uniform this fall.

Whoever does nab Johnson will likely be nabbing the most talented player in this year's draft. Nothing is guaranteed, but Johnson's rare combination of elite size and speed combined with a humble attitude rarely seen in sports make him this year's best bet to be a perennial Pro Bowl player.

Teams will be clamoring to move up to snag Johnson if in fact the Raiders due pass on him to take JaMarcus Russell.

First Round Worthy

Dwayne Bowe (6-2, 221), Ted Ginn Jr. (5-11, 178), Robert Meachem (6-2, 214)

While Johnson will likely already be on a flight on his way to his new home by the time the Texans pick in the first round, these three receivers should be available to Houston.

Are any of three worthy of being selected 10th overall? That's a question that the Texans front office will be looking at closely over the next 10 days.

Bowe is high on many team's boards due to his size and his knack for making big plays. He entered the "draft season" with questions about his hands, but seems to have dispelled those thoughts over the past couple of months and looked good at his workout at the scouting combine.

A tandem of Bowe and Andre Johnson would be a formidable one, but is Bowe worthy of a top-10 pick?

Ginn finally worked out for scouts last week and appears to be healthy after injuring his foot in the BCS Championship Game. He ran fast (4.38-4.4 depending on who's watch you go by), but he didn't blow anyone away in his workout.

Ginn would add an element of speed that every NFL team is looking for on the perimeter and has proven to be a special kick returner if given the opportunity, which only enhances his value.

His size and route running are the two red flags that most teams are looking at, but route running can be coached and it doesn't really matter if you're taller than someone if you can just run by them.

Meachem is a nice combination of size and speed, but he was inconsistent during his time in Knoxville. Many have pinned that on a quarterback situation that was constantly in flux during his time with the Vols, but others say that Meachem lacks a work ethic of an elite wide receiver. He can certainly be classified as a high risk, high reward type player.

The Best of the Rest

Dwayne Jarrett (6-4, 219), Sidney Rice (6-3, 200), Jason Hill (6-0, 200)

Jarrett might slip into round one depending on team needs, but his lack of speed and the fact that he is often slow of his breaks will likely push him to round two.

Jarrett was peppered with questions at the scouting combine about how he is different from fellow former Trojan Mike Williams. You can't argue with his resume. Jarrett found the endzone regularly for Pete Carrol and Co. despite being surrounded by special talents that all needed to touch the ball.

The comparisons to Williams, who has been a complete bust for the Lions, are unfair if for no other reason then Williams was out of football a year before finally being allowed to turn pro.

However, there are some similarities between the two. The most obvious being that they played on superb USC teams on a national stage. Was Jarrett merely a cog in the Trojan offensive juggernaut or did he help drive the offense?

Hill is flying under the radar and likely won't be selected until late in the second round or early in the third round. However, if Hill had more exposure (Washington State games are rarely on TV nationally), he would probably be getting more attention as the draft approaches.