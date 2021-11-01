Postgame Notes | Texans vs. Rams, Week 8

TEXANS TEAM NOTES
THE TEXANS
- Scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, tied for the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in franchise history and the team's most since scoring 22 fourth-quarter points at Buffalo on Nov. 1, 2009
- Posted a 51.7-yard net punting average, the second-highest single-game mark in franchise history and the third-highest mark in the NFL this season
- Recorded 18 first downs, the team's third-highest single-game total this season, including 13 first downs passing, tied for most by the team this season
- Recovered an onside kick attempt for the first time since Week 7 of the 2020 season against Green Bay
SCORING PLAYS:
- 4th Quarter – RB Rex Burkhead ran for a 1-yard touchdown, concluding a 10-play, 60-yard drive (3:55), making the score 38-7, Rams, after K Ka'imi Fairbairn connected on the extra point attempt
- 4th Quarter – WR Brandin Cooks caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from QB Davis Mills, capping off a four-play, 62-yard drive (1:23), cutting the Rams lead to 38-14, after K Ka'imi Fairbairn converted the extra point attempt
- 4th Quarter – TE Brevin Jordan caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from QB Davis Mills, finishing a six-play, 50-yard drive (2:25), making the score 38-22, Rams, after Mills rushed to convert the two-point attempt
MISCELLANEOUS NOTES
- The following seven Texans players were inactive for the game: TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Davion Davis, DL Jaleel Johnson, DB Desmond King II, DB Cre'von LeBlanc, DB Jimmy Moreland and QB Deshaun Watson
- The following Texans players were captains: WR Brandin Cooks, LB Neville Hewitt and LB Christian Kirksey,
- The following Texans did not play in today's game: QB Jeff Driskel, OL Jimmy Morrissey and OL Cole Toner
- Los Angeles called tails and lost the toss. Houston chose to defer to the second half and Los Angeles elected to receive the opening kickoff
TEXANS PLAYER NOTES
TE JORDAN AKINS
- Finished with a season-high 53 yards on five receptions (10.6 avg.), including a season-long catch of 31 yards that also marked the second-longest reception of his career
RB REX BURKHEAD
- Led the team with 21 rushing yards on four carries (5.1 avg.)
- Rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, his first score as a Texan and 23rd touchdown of his career
WR NICO COLLINS
- Recorded four receptions for a career-high 55 yards (13.8 avg.)
WR BRANDIN COOKS
- Led the team with six receptions for 83 yards (13.8 avg.) and a touchdown
- Caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from QB Davis Mills in the fourth quarter, his longest touchdown reception of the season
- Ranks fourth in the NFL and second in the AFC with 51 receptions this season
- Ranks eighth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC with 585 receiving yards this season
DL JONATHAN GREENARD
- Finished with three tackles (all solo), one sack and one pass defensed
- Sacked QB John Wolford in the fourth quarter for a loss of eight yards, giving him 7.0 sacks this season
- Recorded his fourth consecutive game with at least 1.0 sack, which trails only Harold Landry (five consecutive games) for the longest active sack streak in the NFL
- Has recorded 6.0 sacks since the start of October, second-most in the NFL this month and more than any Texan has ever posted in a single month of October
- Joined T.J. Watt as the only two players in the NFL with at least 7.0 sacks and two passes defensed this season
- Ranks tied for sixth in the NFL and fifth in the AFC with 7.0 sacks this season
DB VERNON HARGREAVES III
- Finished tied second on the team with seven tackles (six solo)
P CAMERON JOHNSTON
- Punted seven times for 364 yards (52.0 avg.), including a long of 63 yards, and pinned two punts inside the 20
- Set a single-game career high with 362 net punting yards
TE BREVIN JORDAN
- Finished with 41 receiving yards on three catches, including the first touchdown of his NFL career
- Caught his first career touchdown pass from QB Davis Mills, a nine-yard reception in the fourth quarter
QB DAVIS MILLS
- Completed 29-of-38 passes (76.3 percent) for 310 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for a passer rating of 106.2, the second-highest passer rating of his career
- Threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to WR Brandin Cooks in the fourth quarter, the second-longest pass of his career
- Completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to TE Brevin Jordan in the fourth quarter
DB JUSTIN REID
- Led the team with 10 tackles (five solo), the fourth game of his career with 10-or-more tackles
DB TREMON SMITH
- Recorded a 44-yard kickoff return in the 2nd quarter, the team's longest kickoff return of the season
- Led the team with two special teams tackles
DB TAVIERRE THOMAS
- Finished tied for second on the team with seven tackles (two solo), tied for the second-highest total of his career, along with one pass defensed
