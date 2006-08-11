Practice report

While Kubiak's feelings about tomorrow's Texans debut could have been described as nervous excitement earlier in the week, he said Friday that as game time inches closer he has actually been able to relax.

"Actually, I'm a little different on that standpoint," Kubiak said of his nerves. "I think the crazier things get, the more mellow I get as a person. That's the way I was as a player. I've kind of been that way as a coach. I'm nervous and I'm excited. I tend to mellow down and try to handle the situation more so than anything else throughout my football career, so hopefully it will be the same way tomorrow."

Kubiak's plan of playing his starters for the first quarter didn't change Friday and he reiterated the fact that personnel wise, the Texans are in a pretty unique situation compared to other teams in the NFL.

"I think we're a team that's going to look at our veterans more than some teams," Kubiak said. "We have to see them both (veterans and rookies). We'll be able to do that. We've got some young guys too. We've got (LB) Demeco Ryans, the starting mike linebacker for this team, and he just got out of college. He's fixing to play a lot of football. We should be able to get a good look at our guys, and the fact that we have some nicks and some guys out, that helps us move some guys up and take a good look."

Role reversal:One key offseason addition that has flown somewhat under the radar is defensive lineman Anthony Weaver. Judging from the first two weeks of camp, Weaver is poised to have a breakout season this year. However, if that's in the cards for the now fifth year pro, it will most likely come at a different position. While Weaver is listed as a defensive end, the addition of Mario Williams in April's draft has allowed Weaver to move inside. While the position change may be new, playing inside is nothing new to Weaver.