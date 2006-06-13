Practice report

The Texans spent much of Tuesday in team drills, where they worked on both the offense and defense simultaneously. The linemen got some individual work, but for the most part the day was spent making sure both the offensive and defensive units had a strong grasp of their respective playbooks before the team heads off for a five-week break.

One player that seems to be handling the new offensive playbook well is quarterback David Carr. He received some high praise from Kubiak.

"I think he's (Carr) the most improved player from this offseason," Kubiak said. "From the day we walked out here until today, I really thought he was the most improved. Yet he still has a long way to go. The key to David, like any other player, and I've already spent a ton of time with him, but David's got to come back and pick up right where he left off. We can't go back and work on things that we were trying to clean up. Nobody's worked harder. He's been out here every day, but he always has been, so I didn't expect any different."

Numbers strengthening:It's been no secret that the Texans have been a little shorthanded at the linebacker position over the past few weeks, but Kubiak said Tuesday that at least two more linebackers should be ready to go when training camp begins on July 27 th.

"I feel fine about Charlie (Anderson) and with Sam (Cowart) doing something the last couple of days, it makes me feel like (Sam) might be ready now," Kubiak said. "Those two guys I feel 100 percent about them being ready to go when we get started. Now Kailee (Wong), the plan all along is probably looking a little further down the road than that, but we'll see. He's made some progress and we'll see where he's at when he comes back in July."

Even with the return of Anderson and Cowart expected in late July, Kubiak said that linebacker depth will be one of the key issues during training camp.

"Yeah, it is a concern, but it's a group that has a chance to be strong in numbers," he said. "It's a group that has some veterans, different players that we've accumulated. Who ends up being the starters is going to be a tough, tough call. The key to that is guys like Kailee coming back and Sam coming back."