Practice report

Aug 05, 2005 at 07:00 PM

Man of the Hour: Domanick Davis has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Texans.

Rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Texans, Davis is grateful that everything worked out.

"Well, I'd like to say that I'm real thankful that the Texans did the deal with me," Davis said. "It's been a long, hard road that I've been on and I put a lot of hard work in it and it's finally paying off. I'm really happy for that and now I'm finally getting a chance to take care of my family they way I wanted to."

Head coach Dom Capers is also glad for Davis.

"I think Domanick has earned that reward," says Capers. "I know Domanick expects to have his best year this year and we expect him to have his best year. He's one of those guys that is a hard worker, he's a good runner, and he's an excellent receiver."

Making a way for the special teams: As the bubble kept the sun out of their eyes, the Texans special teams worked on onside kicks and situational drills.

With a kickoff return career average of 23.9 yards on 145 returns, wide receiver Reggie Swinton looked especailly solid Saturday, returning one kick through a hole on the right side. Running back Jason Anderson also recovered an onside kick for the kicking team at the end of the drills.

Injury report: The following player was limited: tight end Billy Miller (ankle).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

