Practice report (8/4)

MORNING HIGHLIGHTS:The Texans moved Wednesday morning's practice indoors because of the heat.

The team began to work on more situational packages including preserving a lead in the final minutes. David Carr and Tony Banks led the offense on two series that focused on running out the clock.

Domanick Davis got carries with the first team, while Tony Hollings got the majority of reps in the second group.

Receiver Andre Johnson caught two touchdown passes in team drills inside the red-zone. Carr hit the second-year receiver twice on fade routes in the back right of the endzone. The second catch was appealed by safety Marcus Coleman, but officials assured him Johnson got both feet in bounds.

Coleman finally smiled and jogged backed to the huddle.

QUOTABLE:Linebacker Jamie Sharper on weaknesses in the defense: "Of course there's always some weaknesses, but you won't really see it until the season comes around. We're healthy. We're better at all positions – two rookies coming in who are good athletes. Right now, everything is good."



Capers on Johnson: "I think he's confident. He's been here now for a year. He's done a nice job of catching the ball. He's got strong hands and obviously when he gets his hands on the ball he's going to be a big guy that will be hard to bring down. I think all of our receivers will be good yards after the catch receivers."



NEW ADDITION: The Texans claimed tight end Deitan Dubuc off waivers from the Carolina Panthers Wednesday afternoon to add depth to the injury-plagued position.

Tight ends Jabari Holloway and Billy Miller have been banged up during camp. Billy Joppru was placed on the physically unable to perform list last week.

Dubuc (6-4, 248) played in 43 games at Michigan before landing on Seattle and Carolina's practice squad.

Capers said he should be at Thursday afternoon's practice.

"You don't want to get in a situation where you just have to wear a couple guys out because they're taking all the repetitions," Capers said. "You've got to be smart, so we felt we needed to bring another tight end in."

To make room for Dubuc, the Texans waived linebacker Travis Carroll.



EVENING HIGHLIGHT: Johnson grabbed a little more attention in the evening practice by breaking open on a deep post route and beating Demarcus Faggins. He reached out in front of Faggins to pull in Carr's pass with his fingertips.



TWO-MINUTE WARRIORS: The Texans worked on the two-minute offense at the close of the evening practice.



Two groups had 1:20 on the clock with the ball at their own 34-yard line.



Carr led the first team on a six-play, 46-yard drive that ended in a field goal attempt. Carr went 4-for-6 on the drive with one pass nearly intercepted by Eric Brown.

The drive ended when Todd Sievers missed a 37-yard field goal.