Put him in: 10 reasons why Andre Johnson belongs in Hall of Fame

Andre Johnson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Texans legend was a finalist for a bust in Canton last winter, but ultimately fell short in the voting. He’s a finalist again in 2023, so here are 10 numbers to remember about Johnson.
- Johnson is 11th in NFL history with 14,185 receiving yards over the span of 14 NFL seasons.
- On average, he had 75.9 catches for 1,013 yards per season.
- Only in 2007, 2011 and 2016 did he fail to play in 10 or more games. If you eliminate those three campaigns from his stat sheet, he averaged 87.3 receptions for 1,159.2 yards per season.
- Johnson led the NFL in receptions twice.
- He led the league in receiving yards two other times.
- In three different seasons, Johnson finished with 1,500 receiving yards or more three times.
- Johnson was selected to 7 Pro Bowls.
- He added a 1,407-yard campaign in 2013.
- In all, seven of his 14 years in the league ended with 1,000 or more receiving yards. He also had two more with 900 yards or more.
- In 2007, 2009 and 2010 he was atop the NFL in receiving yards per game. The 2007 season, in which he missed Weeks 3 through 9 with a knee injury, saw him put in a 6.7 catch/94.6 yards game average. Over a 16-game season, that would've been good for 107 receptions and 1,513 yards.