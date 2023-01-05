Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year. Johnson, who was the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor, joins 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023.

"Once again, I'd like to congratulate Andre on this tremendous honor," Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair said. "I'm so proud of him and everything he has accomplished on and off the field. He is a shining example of a teammate, friend and father, and he's already a Hall of Famer in my book."

"I'm thrilled for Andre that he has again earned this well-deserved recognition," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "He is a legend in every sense of the word, and I will always be grateful for his incredible contributions to our team and the impact he continues to have on our organization and the City of Houston. From the day he became a Texan in 2003, he was the definition of a competitor on the field and a pillar in our community. We will continue to take every opportunity to celebrate Andre's career and everything he has accomplished."

Johnson played 12 seasons with the Texans and is the all-time leader in nearly every receiving category including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51). Johnson also holds multiple single-game records for the Texans, including most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game.

After being drafted with the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, Johnson played and started 169 games for the Texans from 2003-14 and led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 10 of those seasons. He set the single-season franchise record for receptions with 115 in 2008 and receiving yards with 1,598 in 2012. Johnson also had a stretch of 133 consecutive games played with a reception (11/6/05 to 12/21/14) and scored 64 career touchdowns with the Texans, which marks the second most in franchise history.

Following his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texans that allowed him to retire as a member of the organization. The team honored him at a press conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at NRG Stadium and also on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 during their game against the Arizona Cardinals, when they inducted him as the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor at halftime.

Johnson, who founded the Andre Johnson Foundation in 2003 as a way to give back to the community, finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a four-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09, 2012) and seven-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014).